‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: JT Gets Bad News, Abby Makes Amends & Graham Plays Dirty

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will receive bad news. The scoop seems to imply that J.T. will hear from his wife, Mackenzie. The buzz on social media is that Mac will send legal papers to J.T. stating that she wants sole custody of their two children. She will offer him supervised visitation. It seems to tease that J.T. may have been aggressive with Mac or one of the children and she fears for their safety.

According to Soap Central, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) ran to his mother’s house when he learned his father got a job in Poland to escape his father’s alleged abuse. The popular rumor suggests that the reason Reed wasn’t happy to see his father is that they had gotten into some kind of physical altercation just before he arrived at his mother’s doorstep last year. Of course, he cannot tell his mother that or she would rush to court to prevent any further abuse.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will seek forgiveness after her kiss with Scott (Daniel Hall) comes out. It’s possible that Scott will confess that they had sex in the storage unit, which would make things worse for Abby. She will ask Sharon (Sharon Case) to forgive her, promising that it won’t happen again. Can Scott and Abby keep their hands and lips off each other?

Johnny Vy / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed will face this DUI charge in court. With his mother and father by his side, he enters his plea and accepts his punishment.

Graham (Max Shippee) returns to play dirty with the Abbotts. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he has another shocker to reveal, but he’s waiting for the perfect time. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) join forces to try to defeat Graham. Just when the Abbotts think they got rid of Graham, he will deliver a huge bombshell.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor (Eric Braeden) decides to take matters into his own hands. He’s sick of waiting for others to clear his name, so he decides to make a bold move.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.