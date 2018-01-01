‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Maya-Carter Reunion Sets The Stage For Nicole-Rick Romance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the coming month tease that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) makes a shocking declaration on Tuesday, January 2, as the new year of B&B begins. Carter can’t get a certain someone off of his mind and decides to clear the air. Of course, this will trigger ripple effects in at least two relationships on the CBS soap as writer Brad Bell is shaking things up right off the bat in 2018. Will two marriages be taken down by Carter’s confession? Here’s what to expect this week.

Carter Still Loves Maya

B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Carter admits to Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) on tomorrow’s episode that he still loves her and never got over her. In the latest video promo for Bold, see below, Carter tells Maya, “I miss you” and adds, “I miss us” as she looks at him with shock on her face. The timing is interesting since Maya is happily married to Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and they’re raising baby Lizzie together.

It’s been a while since Carter and Maya were together, but if you look back at his history, you’ll remember how tangled up he was with her. Carter and Maya were engaged, but she chose Rick. Now it seems that this has been a long-running sore spot for Carter who never got over Maya. But what will be the impact of Carter’s declaration of love? Will Maya express regret too? It’s been a while since the Avants had a storyline, so it seems that this is the start of a new plot.

Rick and Maya Set For a Split?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central for 2018 stories promise that Maya has to choose between Rick and little Lizzie versus another life that Maya might have had if she had chosen Carter instead. Maya moved on with her life, but now it seems that her past is back to tempt her. Since Rick and Maya have been enjoying a blissfully happy marriage, the time certainly seems ripe to engineer some drama in their lives in the form of Carter’s confession.

Rick was intensely jealous of Carter back when Maya was the third leg of their love triangle. Both were engaged to Maya, and both accepted her secret past as a man, but only Rick walked away with Maya as his wife. But Carter is back, and it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to back down. Carter might feel that he gave up without too much of a fight last time and now he wants Maya back even if that means wrecking her marriage to Rick. Will Maya be tempted?

Stage Set For Rick and Nicole

Bold spoilers have teased a possible pairing for “Ricole” before, and now it seems there might be a chance for it to happen. Around the time that Maya grew unbearably jealous of Nicole and exiled her and Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) to Paris, we saw Nicole and Lizzie bonding closely. With no Zende recast confirmed, Nicole is essentially single and available to comfort Rick if the rumored split with Maya plays out like spoilers are hinting.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, writer and executive producer Brad Bell promised Maya had a plot twist as “the next big story comes along.” He also said “Rick will also be inserting himself” as he confirmed that these characters have been pushed to the back burner but are overdue for a hot new storyline. If Maya is tempted by Carter, as the B&B spoilers and rumors say, that opens the door for Rick and Nicole to bond. Plus, as Lizzie’s biological parents, they already have a built-in link.

Catch up now on the latest B&B spoilers for the week of January 1-5, plus see what happens with Liam and Bill’s epic brawl, and the fight for Liam’s broken heart between Hope and Sally that kicks off Monday, January 8. Be sure to check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.