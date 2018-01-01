Obama’s 2017 Book List Morphs Into A Trump ‘Green Eggs And Ham’ Comparison On Facebook

Barack Obama admits on Facebook that he has more time on his hands these days so he is keeping up the tradition of posting his playlist and favorite book list for the year 2017. This was something Obama did as president but he decided to continue the tradition post-White House.

Obama’s Facebook post was up for just about 24 hours when it gathered 802,000 likes and was shared 111,726 times. The lengthy Facebook post has 46,000-plus comments from people who have read this post. Many of these comments display sadness over Obama no longer occupying the White House.

The former president shared two lists on the Barack Obama Facebook page, “The best books I read in 2017” and “My favorite songs of 2017.” His Facebook followers offered up all sorts of comments that ranged from calling Obama a “great man” to “the most presidential president of my time.”

USA Today refers to Obama’s list of songs as being “eclectic” as he lists songs ranging from Jay-Z to U2. They had the same critique for his list of books, as well. Obama wasn’t without an audience for his two favorite lists as the numbers of likes, shares, and comments on that post continue to grow.

You can tell a lot about a man from his @Spotify playlist @barackobama well done sir https://t.co/hlENA5VEdJ via @pitchfork — will kayuk (@WillKayuk) December 31, 2017

There was certainly enough wonderful things said about the former president in the comments on his Facebook post. Which was shadowed by the polar opposite when it came to the mentioning of Trump’s name.

Obama was the object of compliments galore with people saying he has “refined intellect, “keen intellect,” and “a model for the rest of us.” Then there was one Facebook user who put many of the traits she believes Obama possess together. She wrote about Obama’s “goodness, kindness, intelligence, thoughtfulness…your HUMANITY….I could just cry.”

There were many references to Obama’s family, his wife Michele and his two “lovely daughters.” People not only sent their Happy New Year’s wishes but they also doted on how wonderful the Obama family is.

The Obama compliments were plentiful, as were the comparisons made to Donald Trump, which were anything but compliments. In between the people singing praises to Obama came the ones who took the opportunity to bash Trump.

The number of insults regarding Trump was too many to count, but they were all going in the same direction, demeaning Trump. People wrote things such as: “I don’t think Trump has finished ‘green eggs and ham’ yet.” This appears to be a sarcastic dig at Trump, as was, “I miss having a president who reads. Happy New Year, President Obama!” Another Facebook post took a swing at Trump’s tweets, “Remember when we had a president who could read and wanted to read instead of tweet. We miss you.”

Another Facebook comment said that “We went from a scholar and educator to a bully clown. Please keep on keepin’ on, Mr. President Obama!” Still, there were others who confessed that they are brought to tears when thinking about Obama no longer being in the Oval Office.

Obama offered up 22 songs on his 2017 playlist and 10 books, with two bonus books for sports fans. This brought his book list to an even dozen that he enjoyed during the past year. Below you will find his book list and playlist, which was quoted on his Facebook page.

Obama’s book list:

“The Power by Naomi Alderman

Grant by Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul by James McBride

Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano”

Obama’s playlist:

“Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)”