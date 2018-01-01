Beth Chapman Shares Most Emotional Instagram Post Ever, ‘Today I Reveal My Worst Battle Scar’

Beth Chapman has put it all out there in her latest Instagram post, where she has removed all coverings from her neck and displayed her surgery scars to the world. After undergoing a 13-hour surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her throat last year, Beth is showing her scars for the very first time.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Beth took a walk on the beach with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman yesterday in an Instagram Live and had no coverings on her neck at all. Yesterday was her first time she displayed her neck to fans, but today marks the first photo documenting this milestone in her cancer journey.

Instagram Lives can tend to go unnoticed by fans if they aren’t around in the 24-hour period after it was released. This new photo is something loyal Dog the Bounty Hunter and On the Hunt fans can look at for years to come for inspiration.

While the photo is very telling, Beth’s caption is already captivating her hundreds of thousands of followers. In the lengthy post, the 50-year-old noted she never had any lines or wrinkles on her neck prior to her removal surgery and seemed proud of the “perfect neck” she had in the past. Beth then admitted it was difficult for her to look in the mirror and see several wrinkles and foldings where it used to be smooth.

The photo displays Beth at an angle with her blonde hair and makeup done, wearing a low-cut scoop neck top. A scar is hardly visible, as it appears to just be some folding on her neck.

“It serves as a constant reminder of something I’d love to forget,” she continued.

Beth seemed to take the whole experience in stride as she acknowledged how much she has learned and grown from the whole process.

“Today I reveal my worst battle scar.”

Beth seemed extremely optimistic at the end of her post, believing everything will be much better in 2018. She hashtagged her photo with #2018, #secondchances, #DogandBeth, and #battlescars.

In just 15 minutes, the photo amassed over 1,000 likes, and loyal fans are beginning to flood the comment section with overwhelming support. Many are complimenting her beauty and bravery in posting the revealing photo. Beth was called a “warrior,” “strong,” and “amazing” in the comment section, which can do nothing but uplift the reality star as she begins her new year.