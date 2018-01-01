NFL News: Full Recap Of All Coaching Moves And Fired Coaches On Black Monday 2018

The day after the NFL season ends is one that’s great for playoff-bound teams and not great for those eliminated. However, it is even worse for some coaches, as it brings about Black Monday. As soon as some of the season finale games were over on Sunday, the axes started to fall. With that being said, it’s time to look at the full recap of all moves and NFL coaches who have been fired on Black Monday 2018.

All of the action started out on Sunday before Black Monday officially began as the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Chuck Pagano after a 4-12 year. As reported by NFL.com, the Colts defeated the Houston Texans to finish out the season, but it didn’t save Pagano’s job, as the team missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.

This was not an overly surprising move, as the Colts struggled greatly this season once quarterback Andrew Luck went out due to injury. It has been tough in Indy for years now, and it looks as if the front office is ready to start 2018 fresh and with a new coach on the sideline.

Not long after the Oakland Raiders completed their season, head coach Jack Del Rio received word that he was out of a job.

Jack Del Rio said Mark Davis has informed him he will no longer coach the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

Del Rio’s firing only provided more strength to the rumors that NFL analyst and announcer Jon Gruden would return to coaching in the league. As reported by ESPN, Gruden has been the subject of many rumors this week to return to lead the Raiders, who he coached from 1998 to 2001.

Come the morning of Black Monday, the news started coming much quicker as more coaches were released.

Lions have let go of HC Jim Caldwell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

Bears now have parted ways with HC John Fox. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

Bruce Arians, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, was not fired, but he has stepped down from his position and officially retired.

Cardinals’ HC Bruce Arians officially retires at a news conference in which he is emotional. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

While all of these head coaching vacancies have started opening up, teams around the league have begun requesting permission to speak with other staff members.

Broncos’ HC Vance Joseph confident he will return for next season, and the signs starting to point that way:https://t.co/zO994FI3FY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

As the firings and moves continue on Black Monday 2018, there are also some who aren’t going anywhere. The Denver Post reported that Vance Joseph had a meeting with John Elway and learned he would return for another year despite a dismal 5-11 season, which included a number of double-digit losses.

By 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, there were a total of five head coaching vacancies in the NFL. Black Monday is never a good day, and this may be only the beginning, as it is still quite early. It will be very interesting to see just who is gone and who steps into a new position by the time the carnage is all over.