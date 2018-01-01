Margaret Josephs Reacts To Siggy Flicker’s ‘RHONJ’ Departure

Since announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker has continued to criticize her co-star Margaret Josephs on social media. In numerous tweets, Siggy claims that Margaret went after her, taunting and teasing her to the point of no return. Siggy has also continued her claim that she was unfairly portrayed on the show and made out to be the bad guy when she was really the victim. However, according to Margaret, Siggy’s claim that she received a bad edit, and that’s why she’s leaving the show isn’t entirely correct. According to Margaret, Siggy actually received a better edit than if everything was really shown.

In a statement to Bravo’s the Daily Dish two Fridays ago, Siggy announced that she’s leaving the show and thanked the network for the opportunity. She wished co-stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Danielle Staub, and Margaret the best as they continue on with the show. While Siggy didn’t give an exact reason for her departure, she said that she now wants to focus on her family, business, and other new projects.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

Days later, however, All About the Tea posted what it claimed to be Siggy’s unedited resignation letter. If true, the letter shows that Siggy doesn’t feel as if she was treated right by the show’s producers. In the letter, apparently written to a producer, Siggy criticizes the production company for manipulating and distorting the truth for the sake of a storyline. She said the production company’s actions caused her “so much grief” and that to continue on with the show would be risking her health and family.

“I cannot comprehend why Sirens Production felt the need to distort the truth to the point it is no longer true. False narratives have no place in Reality TV. This season has caused me so much grief. At the end of the day, I can no longer risk my health or my family. I count my blessing & am grateful for all I have in life and wish to be far removed from the hostile work environment that Sirens Production created & manipulated.”

Siggy Flicker added that Margaret Josephs even accidentally blurted out while filming the reunion show that she was told by producers to target Siggy. According to Siggy, producers quickly erased the truth from the reunion show.

“It was evident throughout the season and confirmed at the reunion when Margaret blurted out on camera that Sirens told her that I sucked & she was to continue targeting me. Producers immediately stopped filming so they could talk to Margaret & do damage control by telling her to go back & retract her statement & apologize for what she said. When filming resumed Margaret withdrew her statements about production. It was sickening and enlightening.”

Last Wednesday, Margaret reacted to Siggy’s claim that she unfairly received a bad edit from the show’s producers by posting a radio interview in which she revealed that Siggy behaved even worse than viewers saw. The radio host, referencing the fight that the women had at the Gorgas’ restaurant, said that he couldn’t believe how Siggy taunted Margaret. Margaret agreed and said that viewers didn’t see everything that Siggy did because it was edited out.

“Well you missed the part where she said, ‘See ya! See ya! Wouldn’t want to be ya!’ They cut that part out.”

Siggy, however, has remained defiant. On Sunday, she posted a tweet in which she called The Real Housewives of New Jersey “the swamp.” Seemingly in reference to the addition to the addition of Margaret, Siggy also lashed out at producers for infesting the show and “glorifying the worst of the worst.”

I love you my dear friend and you should be happy for me that I am leaving the swamp! They infested it & what a shame, glorifying the worst of the worst! Happy New Year. I wish for you all the love & happiness & you know i am going to live my life to the fullest in 2018!!!!! — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) December 31, 2017

Real Housewives executive producer and reunion show host Andy Cohen has stated that he’s “a big, big fan of Margaret,” whom he considers “really unique” and a “one-of-a-kind” housewife.