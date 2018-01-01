Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Puts Unshaven Armpits On Full Display In Photo On Instagram

Madonna shared an Instagram photo with her 10.6 million followers on New Year’s Eve that showed her embracing her 21-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon. The photo is getting people talking since Lourdes had her unshaven armpits on full display.

The Instagram post shows Madonna standing above a seated Lourdes and affectionately holding her face. Lourdes, meanwhile, has her arms up as she reaches back to hug her mom, smiling broadly into the camera. Madonna’s daughter appears to be wearing a low-cut top that has a strap over one shoulder, so her underarms were there for all to see.

“We are ready for 2018!” Madonna captioned the image.

Was Lourdes Leon making a statement with her hairy armpits? No mention was made of the obvious look Madonna’s daughter opted for, but followers definitely had something to say about it. One user wrote that someone should give Lourdes a razor. Another commented that she should go in for laser hair removal. A lot of people defended Lourdes for deciding not to shave her armpits and lashed out at critics who have a problem with the brunette beauty for not shaving. In many ways, it became a feminist and cultural debate over accepting what’s natural for women and whether it defies conforming to society’s standards when it comes to looks. It’s especially unpopular in American society for women to have hairy armpits. Cultural conditioning has largely deemed hairy underarms on women to be unsightly and unhygienic.

Lourdes Leon is Madonna’s daughter with Cuban actor and former celebrity fitness trainer Carlos Leon. She started her modeling career in 2016 at Stella McCartney’s Pop Campaign, the Daily Mail reports. In an interview with Vogue, Madonna’s daughter said people judge her “every move” and that it’s “important for me not to let it rule my life.”

Us Weekly reports that Lourdes attended Manhattan’s LaGuardia Performing Arts School and launched her own clothing line, Material Girl, with her mother when she was 13-years-old. She’s currently studying musical theater and dance.

Madonna has five other children besides Lourdes; 17-year-old Rocco is her son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She has also adopted four other children. They are David Banda, 11; Mercy James, 11; and 5-year-old Esther and Stella, twins from Malawi who Madonna brought home early last year.

Madonna loves to share photos of her children on social media. On Sunday, she posted photos of Esther and Stella wearing pajamas as they prepared to celebrate the new year.