Britney Spears Slammed On Twitter For Lip-Syncing New Year’s Eve Performance

Britney Spears is no stranger to lip-syncing accusations, but things became magnified last night when millions tuned in to her performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event. Britney’s performance of “Work B***h” and “Toxic” were streamed from her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” residency, which was also her final show in her long tenure with Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Within the first few seconds of her first performance, viewers began trolling the singer on Twitter. For some, her lip-syncing was obvious as the playback appeared to be the exact sample from her studio recording. Viewers were shocked that Britney wouldn’t even sing live for the New Year’s Eve bash, while others bashed her for lip-syncing to fans who purchased tickets to her Las Vegas show.

Some users began clapping back at haters, explaining this is something Britney has always been known to do and questioned why people would be upset about it now. A few viewers who were quick with the pause button only heightened the speculation that the 36-year-old was lip-syncing by noticing she had chewing gum stuck to the roof of her mouth.

In addition to the gum, during her performance of “Toxic,” Britney’s microphone shifted and was in front of her nose rather than her mouth. Viewers were quick to notice, and this only added fuel to the lip-syncing fire.

Britney Spears defender herself against her lip-sync accusers in July of last year when speaking with an Israeli television station. In the interview (via Rolling Stone), Britney stated “It really pisses me off,” when being accused of lip-syncing. She admitted she does have some playback because it’s difficult for her to dance as much as she does while singing. But the pop star claimed it’s a mixture of her live voice as well.

I’m surprised that in 20 years no one has taught Britney Spears how to properly lip sync — alec (@AlecMiddleton1) January 1, 2018

It didn’t help Britney that the rest of the performers on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve were clearly singing live. Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland all performed from Times Square, and despite Mariah having some issues with high notes, she still gave it her all.

#abc New Years #BRITNEYxRockinEve Britney Spears is AWFUL! She’s in her 30s! She can’t dance, sing or even lip sync well. Not acceptable! Take dancing lessons, take voice lesson. How does she have a Vegas show??? — Samantha (@Samantha_Ronnie) January 1, 2018

Other performers from across the county included Kelly Clarkson and Hailee Steinfeld in Los Angeles, and Imagine Dragons and Walk The Moon in New Orleans. Despite having over a dozen performers total, Britney was the only singer targeting online for her lip-syncing.

Loyal Britney fans are supporting their pop-princess online, defending her choice to perform however she feels most comfortable. So far, Britney has not commented on her lip-syncing accusations.