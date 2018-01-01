‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 3: Sharon Confronts Abby And Scott, Trouble Returns To GC

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, January 5, reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) will unleash her fury on Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) after finding out about their kiss. Jack’s (Peter Bergman) plans to find a caretaker for Dina (Marla Adams) fail. And, a familiar face returns to town to cause some trouble for the Abbotts.

Sharon Gets Payback

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon learns about Scott’s kiss with another woman on Tuesday’s show. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells his ex-wife that he saw Scott kiss another woman. When she presses him for more information, he refuses to say.

Sharon waits for Scott to come home and she’s determined to get the name of the woman he kissed. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when he comes home for the day, he immediately discloses that he kissed Abby. That’s when Sharon becomes filled with rage and storms out of her house.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon heads over to confront Abby about locking lips with her man. Abby doesn’t deny it, but she claims there’s nothing between them. Of course, Sharon finds that hard to believe and she issues her a stern warning.

According to the weekly Y&R preview, Abby and Sharon get into a catfight.

Jack Hits A Snag With Dina’s Care

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will encounter trouble with Dina’s care. For Jack to go back as Jabot’s CEO, he needs to find a reliable caretaker for his mother. It’s possible that Dina will not agree to the caretaker selected. Whatever it is, Jack’s plan to turn to work hits a major snag.

Graham Returns To GC

Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) will return after being missing-in-action for a few months. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he will cause trouble for the Abbotts. According to Soap Opera Digest, Graham wants to see Dina (Marla Adam) and will eventually fight them to resume his caretaker duties. He will conclude that the Abbotts are not caring for Dina well.

Apparently, Graham’s visit prompts Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack to join forces to fight Graham’s request concerning Dina.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.