‘The Bachelor’ 2017: The Season 22 Contestants Vying For Arie Lyendyk’s Heart Are A Hot Mess

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is getting ready to hand out quite a few roses on ABC’s hit show The Bachelor, but he might want to think twice about his weekly picks. With 29 different contestants vying for his heart, there are a few bad apples in the bunch. Which contestants in Season 22 of The Bachelor should Luyendyk avoid?

Contestants Battle Alcohol Problems

According to Radar Online, Krystal Nielson has a shady history with alcohol. Back in 2006, Nielson, whose legal name is Pallesen, was arrested for illegally drinking a Coors Light in public. The Boise Police Department hit her with eight hours of alcohol classes and a tacked on a few fines.

Two years later, Nielson was caught drinking underage a second time and pleaded guilty to the offense. She got a year of probation, another eight hours of substance abuse education, and additional fines. She also lost driving privileges for three months.

Rebecca Kufrin also has a messy history with alcohol. Kurfin was busted in 2009 for underage drinking and had to pay over $400 in fines to go along with a misdemeanor charge.

Ashley Luebke’s $40,000 Lawsuit

Drinking violations are bad enough, but they don’t compare to Ashley Luebke’s brush with the law. In 2010, Luebke was involved in a car accident that left one man seriously injured. The man sued Luebke for $40,000, while she countered that he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck. Fortunately for Luebke, the case was eventually dropped after both parties agreed to a settlement outside of court. If they hadn’t, who knows where Luebke would be today.

Luyendyk Has A Shady Past Of His Own

Luyendyk’s suitors clearly have their share of problems, but they aren’t the only ones with skeletons in the closet. Luyendyk was caught operating a vehicle with a suspended license back in 2008. The police officer involved in the case originally stopped Luyendyk for erratic driving, and he apparently thought he had taken care of the suspended license.

Even though Luyendyk had paperwork to prove that his license was no longer suspended, he was still charged with an offense because he had not received a new license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Not All Of Luyendyk’s Suitors Are Bad

Although Luyendyk has a few questionable contestants this season, not all of them are bad. In fact, People released a full list of the suitors vying for Luyendyk’s heart, and a few of the ladies seem pretty solid. This includes Kendall, a director from Los Angeles, Chelsea, a real estate agent from Maine, Seinne, a commercial manager from Newport Beach, and Valerie, a waitress from Nashville. There’s no telling who Luyendyk will end up with, but he has an attractive lot to pick from.

ABC Releases First Sneak Peek

With the season premiere right around the corner, ABC released a special sneak peek of Luyendyk meeting his suitors on opening night.

In the clip, Tia hands Luyendyk a small hot dog as a gift, informing him that she is from Weiner, Arkansas.

Things take an awkward turn, however, after Tia tells Luyendyk that she hopes he already doesn’t have a miniature wiener. Luyendyk, of course, assured Tia that this is the first one he’s owned.

Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 1 on ABC.