Amy Winehouse’s Father Claims Her Ghost Visits Him In The Form Of A Bird That Looks Like Her Tattoo

Talented musician Amy Winehouse died at the young age of 27 over seven years ago from accidental alcohol poisoning, but her spirit lives on for her family and devoted fans. It’s particularly true for her father, who claims he’s visited by his late daughter’s ghost in various forms, but one is particularly intriguing.

In an interview with the Sun, Mitch Winehouse claims he sees his daughter’s ghost at moments at the end of his bed at home in Kent, England. He experiences encounters with Amy’s ghost, especially on her birthday, which is September 14.

Mitch explains that after three years, he was thinking that his daughter might come back in “some shape or form” on a spiritual level. He says that he can’t emphasize enough how much Amy Winehouse is around, alleging that “there are lots of strange happenings.”

The late “Rehab” hitmaker sits on the end of her dad’s bed and just looks at her father, he shares. He asks if she’s “alright” because he gets “nervous” with her being there. Despite the eerie encounter with his daughter’s ghost, Mitch Winehouse says it’s “comforting to know she is here and around me.”

Amy’s father goes on to say that she also visits her mom, Jane, as well. Amy will appear in the “form of a bird that looks like” the one she had tattooed on her inner arm. A week after she died, a blackbird resembling Amy Winehouse’s tattoo flew into the glass of her aunt’s window while her father was visiting at her house. They went outside to pick up the stunned bird and placed it on a perch. What made the incident more ironic is that the bird was flying at night, which isn’t something they normally do. Mitch Winehouse tells the Sun that the bird later returned and actually sat on his foot.

Mitch Winehouse, father of Amy Winehouse. Jonathan Short / AP Images

The famous singer died on July 23, 2011, shocking the world. Her father started the Amy Winehouse Foundation, an organization that supports young people struggling with drug and alcohol-related issues. He’s considering staging a West End musical chronicling Amy’s life, calling it a “fitting tribute” to her.

As Biography details, Amy Winehouse won five Grammy Awards and is known for other hits, like “Back to Black” and “Valerie.” The British star entered the music business when she was 16-years-old, and her first record deal was as a jazz vocalist. However, she later evolved into an “eclectic mix of jazz, pop, soul and R&B.”