‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman Wishes Fans A Happy New Year Post-Cancer, Fans Reciprocate

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman took to social media just hours ago to wish her fans a happy New Year — post-cancer. The 50-year-old famous bounty hunter and now cancer survivor was met with overwhelming reciprocation from her social media followers. Pop Culture shared on Monday that Beth Chapman received “best wishes” from her fans for an “amazing 2018” as a cancer survivor.

Half of the popular reality TV bounty-hunting duo, Beth Chapman, pinned a message on Twitter eight hours ago to wish Dog and Beth fans a happy 2018. Beth has nearly 500,000 Twitter followers, who Pop Culture said on Monday met the New Year’s Day message with well-wishes for 2018. Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife turned herself into a cartoon portrait emoji for the “Happy New Years” post, complete with her iconic blonde hair.

Fans of Duane and Beth Chapman found out just over a month ago, on November 27, via a special two-hour episode on A&E called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, that Beth had been cleared of throat cancer. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser shared back in September that Beth Chapman successfully had a life-threatening T2 tumor removed from her throat, just days after her shocking throat cancer diagnosis reveal to fans.

Happy New Years pic.twitter.com/fOuDZZ5DdU — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) January 1, 2018

Beth Chapman also revealed on a November episode of Fox & Friends that she wanted to be completely “open and honest” with fans about her battle with stage 2 throat cancer, as noted by an article on Rare.

According to Beth Chapman, fans had been loyal to both herself and her husband Duane Chapman, 64, for “many years,” and not keeping her cancer diagnosis a secret from fans was “the best thing to do.” Throughout Beth’s “cancer journey,” fans continuously offered their love, support, and prayers via social media. Beth Chapman is active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and she has kept fans updated on her cancer treatment and progress over the last few months.

In Touch Weekly shared last week that Beth Chapman celebrated her first Christmas as a throat cancer survivor, and Beth just rang in the New Year cancer-free, while also wishing her fans a happy New Year on Twitter. Beth followed up her Twitter post with a Facebook post three hours later of the New Year’s Eve pineapple drop in Hawaii. Both posts were well-received by Dog the Bounty Hunter fans who also wished the Chapman family a happy New Year.

Fans also told Beth Chapman that they hope she has a healthy New Year with “complete health restoration” for 2018. While Beth was declared free of throat cancer in November, an article on Cure Today shares that life after cancer is an “adjustment,” as the cancer patient and caregivers alike struggle to find a new normalcy amid the recovery process. The American Institute of Cancer Research shares that cancer prevention is also important, and cancer survivors should commit to a specialized diet, along with physical activity as part of their post-cancer life.

The Daily Mail shared a photo of Beth Chapman in Los Angeles on the day that Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives aired on A&E. The article that goes with the photo shared that Beth was spotted back in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 25, for another scheduled cancer treatment appointment. Also, on November 27, Beth shared in an interview that is shown on Rare that she feels “pretty good” post-cancer, but she gets “tired easily,” and her voice often “gives out.”