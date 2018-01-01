‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: GCPD Tries To Find Missing Christian, Compares DNA, Is Nick’s Not His Dad?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Christian’s disappearance will launch a police investigation. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will demand Paul (Doug Davidson) find Christian and locate the person who abducted him. The crisis could set the stage for a paternity reveal.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Paul could order a DNA test so they have that information when they track the toddler down. Naturally, he will request Nick and possibly Chelsea to submit their DNA. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Paul could stumble upon a complete shocker and isn’t sure if he should tell Nick the truth. Could Paul find out that Christian isn’t Nick’s biological child?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick and Chelsea are in panic mode when they can’t find Christian. At first, Chelsea thought he was just hiding, but when she couldn’t find him, she had to call Nick to tell him his son is missing. When the police came and still couldn’t locate Christian, Nick starts to unravel.

Paul arrives, and he lets Nick know that he will do whatever he can to find his son. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Paul asks Nick for a DNA sample from him. He also wants a bottle or cup that Christian used so they can be sure it’s him when they find him. Nick offers to do whatever he can to help — he just wants to find his son.

Sonja Flemming / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul will find Christian. However, they could find out that he’s not Nick’s child during the investigation.

In 2016, Paul found part of Adam’s (then-Justin Hartley) DNA at the cabin where he apparently died. While Young and the Restless fans don’t believe that he died, the fact that Paul has Adam’s DNA sample could be useful. When Nick proves not to be Christian’s dad, Paul could run Adam’s DNA to see if it’s a match. When it comes back as a perfect match, Paul will have a real dilemma on his hands.

Paul could reach out to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and reveal the scoop to her. If she decides to conceal the truth from her son, when it finally comes out, Nick will unleash his rage at everyone from Chelsea to his mother.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.