Trump Slammed As Father Figure to Barron In Scathing Tweet From Democratic Congressman

New Year’s Eve was apparently a time for Steve Cohen, a Democrat in the House of Representatives, to declare the shortcomings of last year. These weren’t his own shortcomings that he was confessing, he used this time to rip apart the personal life of Donald Trump.

It’s one thing for a politician to chastise the politics of their opposing party, but Cohen took to Twitter with a scathing tweet attempting to describe what he sees as Trump’s personal life. Cohen said that Trump didn’t spend enough time with his young son Barron and slammed Trump for being on the golf course instead of being with his family or inside a church for services, according to AOL News.

Cohen’s tweet included the following.

(Trump) “He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show.”

It didn’t take long for the backlash in comments to pile up following this tweet. Many people came to the rescue of Donald Trump with answers to Cohen’s Trump gripes. One Twitter user asked, “Why would he put his son in the spotlight when all you leftists do is make fun of Barron?”

Trump doesn’t have to answer to this tweet, as his supporters are seemingly doing this for him on Twitter. Another Twitter user asks, “How exactly do you know how much time he does or does not spend with Barron and what they do or do not do when they are together? Given the relationships he enjoys with his older children, he must be doing something right.” Cohen’s tweet is seen below.

He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war! https://t.co/RFuJksiQyk — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 31, 2017

One of the Twitter users pointed out how Barron was seen with his father at Christmas dinner in a picture over the holidays, but Cohen replied with a seemingly sarcastic tweet. He tweeted, “Our child president.” Since Donald Trump put his hat in the ring for a run at the White House, Cohen has emerged as “one of his fiercest critics,” reports AOL News.

Democrat Representative Steve Cohen slams Donald Trump’s personal life with Barron and church via a New Year’s Eve tweet. Cliff Owen / AP Images

Cohen’s recent attempt to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump failed to pass the House. Back in 2011, Cohen took in major backlash for comparing Republicans to Nazis as they tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act. This was long before Trump was on the political horizon.

Democratic lawmaker slams Trump for not spending enough time with Barron https://t.co/9PdqxA6yMj — Arshad Ameen (@aameen2000) January 1, 2018

At that time he said something he would regret in the future. Cohen said: “The Germans said enough about the Jews and the people believed it and you had the Holocaust. You tell a lie over and over again. And we’ve heard on this floor, government takeover of healthcare.”

Cohen did say at a later date that he did regret that Nazi remark, explaining that he didn’t mean to “diminish the horror of the Nazi Holocaust.”

Cohen’s tweet about Trump’s shortcomings collected over 400 comments with many coming to the defense of Trump. One Twitter user asked: “And how often do you see the First Family? Not often I’m quite sure. You should be doing something other than issuing useless articles of impeachment & apparently spying on the Trumps. I’m wondering how it feels to have not held a job outside of government since 1977?”

Many took the opportunity to slam Cohen by telling him he should be concentrating on the job he was sent to Washington to do by the voters of his state, Tennessee. It sounded rather odd to people that Cohen would choose to pick on Trump’s private life when it seems as if it is the President’s politics that are his biggest bone of contention today.