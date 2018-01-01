Beth Chapman Kicks Off Cancer-Free 2018 With A Selfie From Bed

Beth Chapman shared her first post of the new year with her Instagram followers late last night snuggled up in bed next to her bulldog, Lola. The bounty hunter hit the hay around 1 a.m. Hawaii-Aleutian time.

Beth posed asleep next to Lola, who looked extremely comfortable nuzzled up next to her mom. The reality star was still in full make-up as she rocked a gold-glittery eyeshadow when she hit the pillow.

“Starting the new year off right,” she captioned the photo and hashtagged “#lola,” “#mommy,” “#nofilter” and “#sleepingbeauty.”

Fans were loving the photo of Beth with her baby and wished her a happy and healthy New Year in the comments section. In just four hours, the photo had almost 3,000 likes, most of which praise the blonde beauty, saying she looks better than ever.

Some fans were a little more playful in the comment section.

“Wow, dog has changed…lol,” one user joked, referencing her husband’s nickname.

Beth also shared local news station KHON2’s footage of the Pineapple drop with her Facebook followers. At this time, it’s unknown if Beth attended the event herself, celebrated elsewhere, or joined the millions of people who opted to stay home for New Year’s Eve.

Lola makes frequent appearances on Beth’s Instagram page, as the mom loves to show off her sweet dog. Two days ago, Beth shared a close up of Lola to her follower’s enjoyment, as dozens of comments complimented the wrinkly-faced pup.

This is also not the first time Beth has shared a photo in bed all snuggly with one of her fur babies. As the Inquisitr reported last week, the reality star shared another selfie from bed with one of her male dogs.

Beth is heading into 2018 cancer-free after being diagnosed with stage II throat cancer last year. Her first post of the new year is full of positive comments from fans who have followed Beth’s painful journey with the disease since it became public in September. Beth and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, filmed a TV special for A&E which documented her struggle. Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives was a huge success for the network and has loyal fans rallying for a new reality series featuring the bounty hunting family.