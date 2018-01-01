Trump Fashions: Melania’s $5,503 Gown, Ivanka’s Sexy Dress, And Donald’s Tux Get Backlash And Buzz [Photos]

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a big splash on New Year’s Eve when they arrived for their huge Mar-a-Lago bash on Sunday, December 31, in Palm Beach, Florida. As seen in the above photo, Mr. Trump donned a black tuxedo and Melania wore a shimmering dress that have folks talking on social media on New Year’s Day. As reported by the Daily Mail, Melania’s dress was a pink creation known as the Erdem “Emery” embroidered satin dress. On the Browns Fashion website, the dress is listed with a retail price of $5,503.15 but is currently on sale for $2,201.26, 60 percent off the normal prices as of this writing.

Melania’s embroidered dress was composed of 100 percent silk, with colorful pink paillettes and beaded floral arrangements throughout the bodice and beyond. Melania seemed to eschew the blue silk belt that normally accompanied the gown, preferring to keep the 1940s-style sleek line of the dress flowing over her tall silhouette. While the Daily Mail notes that Melania stole the show with her fashionable stance, the comments section of the article contains mixed reviews. At least one person commented that Melania allowed her dress to upstage her presence, while others are complimentary of Mrs. Trump’s style.

Trump hosts family, celebrities and Cabinet members at Mar-a-Lago for New Year's Eve celebration https://t.co/JMgpcApqr0 pic.twitter.com/0dUgCClLRf — The Hill (@thehill) January 1, 2018

Ivanka Trump, President Trump, and Barron Trump are also winning kudos for their choice of dress for the party. Barron, 11, put on a tuxedo, just like his dad, but Ivanka went for a gown with a high slit that showed off plenty of leg and cutouts that showed off her midriff and obliques.

As seen in the below photo, Jared Kushner arrived with Ivanka Trump and their son and daughter for the New Year’s Eve bash, with the foursome donning nearly matching smiles for the cameras.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and two of their children arrive for a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Evan Vucci / AP Images

Ivanka’s dress was from designer David Koma, according to Express. Ivanka posted a photo of her dress and the fashions worn by her husband and children in the below photo from her Instagram account. It’s an image that has received plenty of commentary, with social media users commenting on everything from Ivanka’s dress to her fireplace to political issues.

Additional photos can be viewed via the Mar-a-Lago geo-tag on Instagram.