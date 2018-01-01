Shane McMahon Expected To Be In Another Big Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Since returning to WWE weeks before WrestleMania 32 in an attempt to acquire Raw, Shane McMahon has been one of the most popular names on the WWE roster. Although he lost to Undertaker, thus resulting in not being in charge of the red brand, his popularity would allow him to retain a job on television. He would then become the Commissioner of SmackDown Live, with Daniel Bryan as the general manager.

Since returning, Shane has been in a few high-profile matches. Other than his Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker, Shane was captain of the Survivor Series 2016 team – which also included AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Dean Ambrose – a match against Styles at WrestleMania 33, and another Hell in a Cell match against Kevin Owens at the pay-per-view of the same title. He was also the special guest referee of the match at Clash of Champions between Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Since Shane is just an on-screen character and does not have any executive role backstage, he does not have to juggle many roles. Instead, he can focus on how to keep his on-screen character relevant for the fans to continue to show interest in him.

To further heighten this objective, it has been reported that Shane could be in line for another big match at WrestleMania, this time on April 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Right now, it appears that the candidates are either Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn. There has also been speculation that Shane could be facing Daniel Bryan. However, Bryan has been going through a significantly rigorous process to be assured that he could step in the ring again without officials having to be concerned about any more concussion issues.

Seemingly, the ideal choice would be to have Shane team up with somebody on the SmackDown Live roster to compete against the best friends. Right now, Randy Orton is expected to take some time off heading into WrestleMania. This could be a good way to insert him back into a major angle, if he returns right before WrestleMania, to show his allegiance with Shane and take out the SmackDown Live rebels.