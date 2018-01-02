Matt Lauer Sex Scandal Sparks 2018 Suspense For Annette Roque Rocky Marriage And Crumbling Career [Rumors]

Matt Lauer is starting out 2018 with questions about his personal and professional lives. With his marriage to Annette Roque reportedly in jeopardy, Matt also faces challenges in whether the former superstar Today show host can find any sort of similar journalism gig once more, particularly since Hoda Kotb just replaced him in the coveted co-anchor position. Since being fired from NBC News in late November, Lauer has spent weeks as the dubious star of rumors about his sexual misconduct at the network and personally, including affairs during his marriage and love children, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Matt Lauer, Annette Roque Begin 2018 Separately

People magazine’s insiders have revealed that Matt is battling to save his marriage to Annette. The 60-year-old former Today show host has been married to Roque for 19 years. Their three children include two sons (Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11) and a daughter (Romy, 14).

But although the estranged couple lives in one home, the sight of each spouse without a wedding ring is thought to speak louder than all the sources. Despite the acknowledged problems in the marriage, one of the insiders said that Matt is determined to pull the crumbling marriage back together. Both Lauer and Roque are focused on the kids.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC and accused of sexual misconduct, with the fallout including his marriage to Annette Roque and his career. Jano / STAR MAX / IPx / AP Images

But the New Year didn’t start out on a promising note for Matt, who reportedly spent it away from Roque. The separation of Lauer and Annette during a time traditionally set aside for couples is seen as yet another sign of his marriage problems, according to the Christian Post.

“Former NBC anchor Matt Lauer welcomed the New Year away his estranged wife Annette Roque, possibly losing any chance he has of saving their marriage.”

Although Matt has not denied the sexual misconduct allegations, the rumors about his cheating during his marriage and love children resulting from those affairs continue to spark speculation. Amid the allegations that Lauer has little chance of saving his marriage to Roque, he also is reported to be struggling to find a way to save his career.

The International Business Times reported that Lauer spent Christmas with his wife and family. However, Annette reportedly continues to debate over whether to divorce Matt as the sexual scandal fallout continues.

Roque previously filed for divorce in 2006. At the time, Annette listed “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety.” But she withdrew the petition within just weeks, allegedly following an offer from Lauer that included money and a post-nuptial pact.

Hoda Kotb Named Co-Anchor, Replacing Disgraced Matt Lauer

With the official announcement of Hoda Kotb as the Today show co-anchor, Lauer’s career future just got even more dubious. The Daily Beast reported that Kotb is filling Matt’s role after serving as his substitute since he was fired in November.

Hoda Kotb will fill Matt Lauer's co-anchor spot at NBC’s "Today" show https://t.co/3hLz7dajbR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 2, 2018

Although Lauer has now been officially replaced at NBC News, he reportedly refuses to believe that his career is over. As the Inquisitr reported, Matt is rumored to be talking with his agent and seeking ways to return to the television industry in which he was once viewed as a superstar.

Entertainment World May Forgive Matt Lauer Faster Than Annette Roque

Just as with battling for his marriage, Lauer reportedly is willing to battle for his career, refusing to believe that either is over. But Matt may have a better chance of rebuilding his professional life than saving his personal relationship with Annette.

Celebrities have made career comebacks before. The Chicago Tribune pointed out that the entertainment industry has a track record of forgiving and forgetting, with Rob Lowe cited as an example of television’s ability to let go of the past.

Lowe survived a scandal that included an alleged sex tape with a teenage girl and sexual harassment allegations by a former nanny. He soared to success on shows such as The West Wing.

But while Matt may find a way to follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as Rob Lowe who have made comebacks after scandals, Lauer reportedly faces a bigger challenge in his marriage. Annette reportedly made the decision to wait until after the winter holidays to file for divorce, telling friends and family members that she feels “furious” with Matt for what the sex scandal has done to their children, as the Inquisitr reported.