How To Get Pregnant In New Year 2018: UK Women Are Having McDonald’s Fries After Sex To Increase Chances

Millions of married couples in the U.K. will be in bed early on January 2, which is considered the National Baby-Making Day. To be specific, they need to have sex at 10:36 p.m. to have their best chance to conceive.

According to statistical records, the most common day for a baby to be born in the U.K. is September 26. That is why January 2, which falls exactly 38 weeks before the due date, is the most popular day among those who are planning a baby.

People around the world try a lot of weird stuff to get pregnant. Still, the latest hack may come as a surprise to many.

A number of women believe the chance of them getting pregnant increases if they eat McDonald’s fries right after having sex. A recent research reveals that three percent of women in U.K. believe eating McDonald’s fries immediately after sex increases their chances of pregnancy. Science, however, has no evidence to support the claim.

The research reveals 71 percent couples would not mind trying unique things to get pregnant.

Some couples (39 percent) try reverse psychology and pretend they don’t want a baby. Some of them (37 percent) have dark chocolate everyday, while some others (32 percent) drink pineapple juice on a daily basis. Some wear socks while making love, while some prefer sleeping in complete darkness.

Onfokus / iStock

Some women throw their legs in the air and move those as if they are riding a bicycle. Some men wear frozen underpants. Some women believe their chances are higher if they pierce their nose on the left side.

According to many, women who do not have orgasm for one week after having sex have a much greater chance of pregnancy.

Channel Mum, the site that is responsible for the research, has given out the list of top ten sex positions to get pregnant. The Missionary position has an extremely high success rate (75 percent). The second on the list, Doggy Style, has much lower success rate (36 percent). Other top positions include The Eagle (30 percent), Cowgirl (19 percent) and downward dog (18.5 percent).

According to the Mirror Online, fertility experts believe 60 percent would-be parents in the U.K. are likely to have sex at 10:36 p.m. on January 2.