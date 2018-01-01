Latest News On Braun Strowman’s WWE Status Ahead Of First ‘Monday Night Raw’ Of 2018

If 2016 belonged to AJ Styles, 2017 was the year that saw Braun Strowman become one of the biggest attractions on the WWE roster. Throughout 2017, Strowman’s star ascended as feuds with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar raised the “Monster Among Men” from mid-carder to main event status and one of the most exciting performers on Monday Night Raw. Strowman’s feud with Reigns provided some of the most memorable promos of 2017, and as recently reported by the Inquisitr, Vince McMahon reportedly sees Strowman as the long-term replacement for WWE legend The Undertaker.

Monday Night Raw General Manager Kurt Angle recently told Sportskeeda that Strowman would soon be “in the same bracket of big men as The Undertaker was.” It would seem that injury is the only thing that can check Strowman’s rise. Strowman did miss a month due to an elbow injury during 2017, so fans will have been concerned to see him sent home early from the WWE Holiday Tour.

As reported by Sportster, Strowman had been building his feud with Kane ahead of their Royal Rumble triple threat match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. With Dean Ambrose already out injured for up to nine months, the Monday Night Raw roster can ill afford for Strowman to be absent for any length of time.

Thankfully, according to Give Me Sport, they won’t have too. They claim that Strowman was sent home to recover from a dose of the flu. Strowman is expected to appear on the first Monday Night Raw of 2018, which takes place at the American Airlines Arean in Miami this evening. The official WWE website has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s Raw and that Roman Reigns will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe.

Reigns vs. Samoa Joe will undoubtedly be the headline match on tonight’s Monday Night Raw, so that suggests that Lesnar and Strowman will be appearing to build the hype for their Royal Rumble match. According to PW Insider, it’s not clear whether Strowman or Paige, who was also sent home early from the WWE Holiday Tour, are fit for in-ring competition, but they are well enough to cut promos.

It looks like 2018 is set to be a huge year for Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men has already enjoyed top billing at a major WWE PPV event, surely his first major title can’t be too far away. Strowman is unlikely to beat Lesnar at the 2018 Royal Rumble because that would disrupt rumored plans for Lesnar to battle with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

However, don’t bet against Strowman taking the Intercontinental Championship from Reigns before WrestleMania.