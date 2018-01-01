‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Completes Multiple Courses Behind Bars: ‘I’m Extremely Proud Of Myself!’

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been using her time wisely in jail. The ALDC owner reportedly completed several courses while serving her 366-day sentence at the FCI Victorville.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old choreographer took to Instagram and shared the good news with her followers. The Pittsburgh native proudly announced that she successfully passed two courses, which she has been taking since she started serving her sentence.

According to Us Weekly, Abby Lee Miller finished a Release Preparation Program and received a certificate in Personal Finance. She also accomplished her Adult Continuing Education class and earned a certificate in Real Estate.

Apparently, the ALDC owner will now be recognized by the industry that she completed the certificates for once she was released from jail. Both diplomas were issued on December 15, just in time for the holiday season.

The former Dance Moms guru couldn’t help but feel very proud of her latest accomplishments and even posted photos of her certificates. She then captioned the snaps with, “Feeling extremely proud of myself!! Passed my Real estate class and my got my Personal finance class diploma. #itsnevertoolate #aldc #abbyleemiller #dancemoms.”

Aside from her completed courses, Abby Lee Miller also revealed on Instagram that she was given the opportunity to choreograph her fellow inmates’ dance presentation for the Christmas show.

The dance instructor noted that the participants were “nervous” but keen to learn the dance steps. It remains unclear whether or not the Dance Moms mentor herself danced in the Christmas presentation.

With Abby Lee Miller’s recent social media activities, many are wondering how she managed to have access to the internet while serving her sentence in prison. Some even question whether or not it is really the Dance Moms star who posts regular updates on social media.

Previously, the controversial choreographer even reached out to her fans and urged them to send her letters while in jail. In a lengthy message she posted on her official social media accounts, the ALDC owner thanked her fans for their continuous support despite her current situation.

Aside from inviting her followers to send her letters in prison, Abby Lee Miller also managed to hold an online Halloween costume contest and regularly posted throwback photos and videos of her former students, including Maddie Ziegler.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly claimed that the Dance Moms mentor has a tentative release date of June 21, 2018. However, Abby Lee Miller and her team have yet to confirm such reports.