Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen And Bar Restaurant In Times Square Will Close After Farewell New Year’s Bash

Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar restaurant in Times Square will no longer be open for business. The restaurant that was slammed by the New York Times will have their last night of operation on New Year’s Eve, according to the Washington Post. The New York City restaurant that seats around 500 people, is said, according to Guy, to have featured, “American comfort food gone wild.”

“I’m proud that for over five and a half years, Guy’s American in New York City served millions of happy guests from all over the world… And upon the restaurant’s closing, I’d like to say thank you to all of the team members and guests who made it all happen.”

Food Network star Guy Fieri stated that he has “opened over 63 restaurants around the world and at sea.” It has not been revealed why Fieri has decided to close his restaurant. However, on November 13, 2012, the New York Times published a very critical review and garnered a ton of not-so-good buzz for his eatery.

Guy defended the restaurant that was close to his heart on the Today show.

“I thought it was ridiculous. I mean, I’ve read reviews —- there’s good and there’s bad in the restaurant business, but that to me went so overboard, it really seemed like there was another agenda.”

Reviews on Yelp were pretty critical of his Times Square eatery.

“Food was poorly made… service was bad and the atmosphere was like a frat party at the lamest frat youve ever seen.”

A collaboration between Fieri and the Blue Stein Group made things a lot worse. Within the same month, Anthony Bourdain, the former chef and cultural critic who serves as Fieri’s unofficial nemesis, went on the radio show, Opie and Anthony, and called Guy’s American a “terror-dome,” according to Eater.

Bourdain continued to slam the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host and his restaurant that was popular amongst tourists.

“But all of these poor bastards see him eating cheap food on TV, they go in there and it’s what, $18? For a f****** hamburger!”

Nonetheless, Guy’s American was also determined to be the 39th most successful indie restaurant in the entire country. Fieri was pretty successful after he generated a revenue of a whopping $17 million in 2015 alone.

Last November, Guy’s restaurant became the last destination of FieriCon bar crawl. Guy’s much talked about eatery had an influx of fans who dressed up with bleach-blonde hair to impersonate the flamboyant chef. Thousands of people made the pilgrimage “Flavortown USA.”

According to tourism guides online, it was confirmed by an employee at the restaurant, Guy’s American Bar & Grill will have a farewell New Year’s Eve bash. The celebration will be complete with an open bar and will be held on December 31.

Guy Fieri currently operates a total of 18 restaurants throughout the United States, Mexico, and South America. However, it still remains unclear how the closing of his location at Times Square will affect his other eateries.

Fans from across the country have been disappointed upon hearing the news of Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar closing its’ doors.