Kirsten Dunst is reported to be expecting her first child with fiance, Jesse Plemons, according to US Weekly. The 35-year-old actress announced her engagement to the former Breaking Bad star earlier this year.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Dunst revealed that she felt that now is the time “to have babies and chill.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kirsten’s desire to become a mother was fueled when two of her close friends are starting their journey into motherhood. In November of 2016, Kirsten revealed to The Edit that she planned to start a family within the next two years.

“… I want to continue acting, but I also want to have kids… I think I’ll be ready to have them in two years or something.”

In her Marie Claire interview, Dunst said that she never saw herself as wanting a child.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.”

Dunst said that the love she had for her goddaughter was unlike any type of love that she had experienced before.

“That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

'Pregnant' Kirsten Dunst has her 'baby bump' rubbed by a female pal as she steps out in Santa Monica https://t.co/2ob2rabmhu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 21, 2017

A couple of weeks ago, Kirsten was spotted with her stomach protruding out from her black and white striped sweater while running errands in Santa Monica. Dunst walked casually as her friend rubbed her belly while laughing.

Kirsten was also spotted in Los Angeles cradling her stomach. While wearing an over-sized pink t-shirt, Dunst’s stomach appeared to be very much rounded.

Plemons took notice of Dunst before the start of their romance. Plemons gushed about Kirsten during a panel for PaleyFest in 2015. He said, “It was a gift,” to work alongside Dunst as husband and wife on the FX show.

On the hit FX series Fargo, Dunst and Plemons depict a married couple. An insider close to the couple revealed to Page Six that the couple got engaged over Golden Globes weekend.

Back in 2016, Dunst and Plemons, 28, were oblivious to those around them and seen making out at an Emmys after-party.

Reportedly pregnant Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons had a holiday family luncheon! https://t.co/SbrT0BROhy — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 23, 2017

“I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

Kirsten Dunst said she trusts her fiance, actor Jesse Plemons’ honest opinion when it comes to critiquing her work.

The actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Peggy Blumquist in Season 2 of the FX series Fargo. Dunst lost out to international pop star, Lady Gaga, who starred in the FX series American Horror Story: Hotel. Her latest film was the sci-fi drama, Midnight Special that was released on March 18.