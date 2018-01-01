Jenny McCarthy Plastic Surgery: New Year’s Eve Appearance Has McCarthy Drawing Comparisons To Joan Rivers

Jenny McCarthy is making her annual appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, but Twitter thinks that her plastic surgery has the former Playboy model looking more like another celebrity: Joan Rivers.

The television host was featured alongside Ryan Seacrest on the annual New Year’s Eve countdown, and just like every year, her name became a trending term across social media. Like each of the past years, many of the people commented on her unnaturally youthful appearance, with many pondering whether McCarthy may have had plastic surgery to attain the look.

It actually is no secret. As it turns out, Jenny McCarthy has been open about her plastic surgery and shared a bit of insight on what procedures she’s had done. As ABC News noted, McCarthy has opened up about the regimen she uses to keep looking young, which includes Botox treatments.

“I get Botox in my forehead. I just have my doctor do a little shot,” she told Life & Style magazine (via ABC News).

Many people commenting on Twitter on New Year’s Eve noted that Jenny McCarthy is starting to look a lot like Joan Rivers, the late comedian who was famous for the number of plastic surgery treatments she used to keep young.

“Jenny McCarthy has morphed into Joan Rivers,” one person wrote.

“Is it me or is Jenny McCarthy looking more and more like Joan Rivers. Please make it stop,” another questioned.

Is it Jenny McCarthy or Joan Rivers? I can’t even tell anymore. — Jamie Buck (@jbcreativity) January 1, 2018

Is it me or does Jenny McCarthy look like Joan Rivers did 20 years ago? #NewYearsEve2017 @JennyMcCarthy @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/ihxBeF6Unj — K2SO (@Indy_Chiver) January 1, 2018

Part of Jenny McCarthy’s appearance could have been a result of the absolutely frigid temperatures in New York City. The region is in the midst of a record-breaking cold snap, which has brought sub-zero temperatures across the northeast. The temperature in Manhattan was a bit warmer on New Year’s Eve, but was still a frosty 11 degrees as crowds filled up to watch the ball drop.

McCarthy commented about the cold temperatures the day before New Year’s Eve, noting that she was gearing up for a frozen night.

It wasn’t just Jenny McCarthy’s plastic surgery that was stirring people up on social media on New Year’s Eve. Many others criticized her anti-vaccination beliefs, questioning why ABC would give her a platform to reach millions of people on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve.