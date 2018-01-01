Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Defend Themselves Against Child Sex Abuse Conspiracy Theory

Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s one-year-old daughter Luna, dressed up as a slice of pizza and Alice in Wonderland are “proof” that the parents are subjecting her to child sex abuse, according to a conspiracy theorist on Twitter. Twitter account @LizCrokin posted the “evidence” to her account earlier this week.

Crokin’s angle is that Teigen’s choosing to dress Luna up in a pizza costume is a not to the widespread conspiracy theory called Pizza Gate — a debunked conspiracy theory which purports that high ranking politicians traffic children in secret across the country, using pizza restaurants with basements as goalposts. The theory is spread widely by Donald Trump supporters, usually with the intent to implicate Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, according to Buzzfeed.

Teigen brought attention to the absurd claims on Saturday, she says, after contemplating whether or not to address them. “Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these…thoughts…is really scary,” she captioned a collage of @LizCrokin’s claims.

“…apparently dressing up my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hotdog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy shit that thread is wild. Enjoy.”

Some of Teigen’s followers questioned whether or not bringing attention to the conspiracy theory had actually achieved anything. Many felt that it would have been better to just ignore the user. Chrissy didn’t agree.

“Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Hmmmm this is scary s***.”

Chrissy Teigen went on to question why Liz, who at the time was verified, was allowed to spread such unsubstantiated lies on her account and retain her verification and posted a screenshot of Liz’s follower count to her profile.

Soon after, Liz responded to Chrissy, refusing to back down from her claims.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are not okay with Pizzagate conspiracy theorists: https://t.co/TpEWLhEBoN pic.twitter.com/HBJFce7dd0 — Slate (@Slate) January 1, 2018

“Chrissy you run in a circle with people who rape, torture and traffic kids. This is a fact. I expose sex trafficking for a living.”

Teigen then responded by demanding that Liz apologize to her, then followed up by asking if anyone knew of a good lawyer. A few hours later, Chrissy Teigen’s husband, John Legend jumped into the mix to threaten Crokin with legal action as well, if she didn’t “keep his family’s name out of her mouth.”

In the time since, @LizCrokin’s Twitter account has been unverified, though it hasn’t been deactivated. She credits Chrissy Teigen for this, but claims that she “cares more about saving kids” than she does about a “blue checkmark.” The popular conspiracy theorist still boasts almost 50 thousand followers, many of whom have been tweeting words of support to her.