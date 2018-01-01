Catherine Zeta-Jones Posts New Family Photos On Instagram From Thailand Vacation

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared some new photos on Instagram of her family vacationing in Thailand. The actress, who’s globetrotting with husband, Michael Douglas, their daughter, Carys, and son, Dylan, updated her social media account Sunday to show everyone where they’re now spending the holiday weekend.

The first image seen below shows four hands that represent a traditional Thai greeting.

“A Thai greeting,” Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned the photo.

Another photo on Zeta-Jones’ Instagram account shows Michael Douglas and Carys wearing wet suits on a boat. The father and daughter were enjoying some time scuba diving, which was their first dive together, the Chicago star revealed in her caption.

“First Daddy/Daughter Dive!!” she wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also posted a brief video clip from the boat and captioned it with, “No hair dryer! Natural blow dry!!”

Photos Catherine Zeta-Jones posted of the family’s time in India and Cambodia can be seen in this article by the Inquisitr.

48-year-old Zeta-Jones and 73-year-old Douglas keep details about their children private. Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14, were all smiles in their photos with mom and dad for their holiday getaway. On late New Year’s Eve, the entire family posed together on a beach wishing everyone a Happy New Year, as seen in the last photo.

A Thai welcome A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 30, 2017 at 4:30am PST

First Daddy/Daughter Dive!!???????????????????? A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appeared very much in love and happy. They were cuddling in romantic settings that were photographed in India and Cambodia. They posed for a lovely photo in front of the Taj Mahal and Catherine captioned it, “Sending love.”

Carys made news in September when she appeared with her mother at the Michael Kors fashion show in New York City. The Sun reports that Carys’ uncanny resemblance to her mother was astounding. She has the same long dark hair, brown eyes, and luscious lips as her mom. She wore a shimmery yellow miniskirt with a black off-the-shoulder sweater and Catherine had on a black wrap dress. Both ladies wore black strapped heels. The mother-daughter duo slayed at the event, as seen in the photo here that was posted on Carys’ Instagram account.

thank you<3 @michaelkors A post shared by carys zeta (@carys.douglas) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Photos posted by Carys shows that she’s clearly model material. There have been speculations that she may pursue that line of work.

Dylan keeps active on Instagram, too. He posted an image on December 9 of him wishing his famous grandfather, Kirk Douglas, a 101st birthday. “Happy birthday 101 years and still sexy love you with all my heart Pappy,” he wrote.

It’s unknown where the family is headed next, or if they’ll be returning home soon. Catherine Zeta-Jones will likely keep her followers up-to-date on what they’ll be up to next.