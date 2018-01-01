Finally, the mystery of what (and who) Melania Trump is wearing on New Year’s Eve 2017 is out in the open. Still, the debate rages on as many compare the dress first lady Melania Trump wore at last year’s Mar-a-Lago Resort New Year’s Eve 2016 party with the one she stepped out in this year.

As a who’s who cadre of invitees arrived at Donald and Melania Trump’s New Year’s Eve gala in Palm Beach, the media pool was there to snap pictures on the red carpet. However, all eyes were peeled for signs of Melania Trump’s arrival as many awaited confirmation about what dress she selected for the festive occasion that marked her first year in the White House as the first lady of the United States.

As multiple sources report, Melania Trump has quickly become a lightning rod for fashion and has a knack for setting trends. As admirers have said of the Slovenia-born former model, Melania has a high dress IQ and her choice to help usher in the new year didn’t disappoint.

Melania, 47, arrived on the Mar-a-Lago red carpet with her husband and son. The fashion-savvy first lady sported a dress by Erdem’s Emery. The pink form-fitting frock featured floral sequin and is valued at $5,500. Reportedly, some online retailers are offering Melania’s New Year’s Eve dress at half the cost, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Melania wore her burnt sienna hair long. Mrs. Trump’s face featured a makeup palette of soft tones. She paired her holiday dress with a pair of “Dolly” pink Christian Louboutin pumps. Her son, Barron, and the president looked dapper in matching black tuxedos alongside Melania.

JUST IN: From our photographer Greg Lovett at Mar-a-Lago … pic.twitter.com/XYnjuGDLOT — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) January 1, 2018

What a difference a year makes, right? During Donald and Melania’s New Year’s Eve 2016 party — then, the Trumps had not yet officially moved into the White House — the first-lady-to-be donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress at their Mar-a-Lago property.

Many thought the Italian-made number foreshadowed Melania’s style as Michelle Obama’s successor. Reportedly, the black and sleeveless cocktail dress boasted a price tag of nearly $3,000, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

One of the heads of Dolce and Gabbana, Stefano Gabbana has very publicly thrown his support behind Melania Trump https://t.co/yUFPt2ZI07 pic.twitter.com/3dulJZO3dB — slone ???? (@slone) January 9, 2017

Early today, Life and Style reported how the public was on pins and needles in anticipation of the dress Melania Trump would sport at the New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently, no news leaked from Melania’s camp and watchers were left clueless about her dress choice. L&S reasoned that the first lady, based on her fashion track record, would be “dressed to perfection.”

As sources point out, Melania Trump’s wardrobe has evolved over the past 15 years or so. Gone are the days in the early 2000s when Melania was comfortable in public wearing “barely-there” dresses — “straps,” as the source called them — in favor of more conservative choices as the wife of an American president.