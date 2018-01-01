Manny Pacquiao’s Next Fight: Plans For 2018 Revealed By Promoter Bob Arum

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao’s next fight will most likely be in 2018 with his promoter Bob Arum recently discussing the team’s game plan for the new year. As one of the greatest pound for pound boxers in the world, his career still isn’t quite finished. Pacquiao will want to avenge his WBO Welterweight title loss via unanimous decision to Australian fighter Jeff Horn. However, there may be another welterweight fight for “Pac-Man” before that Horn rematch ever takes place. Here are the latest details on who Pacquiao’s next fight could be with, according to promoter Bob Arum.

In a report from Boxing Scene this weekend, it was noted that the Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has been mapping out the plan of attack for Pacquiao in 2018. His potential rematch with WBO Welterweight champ Jeff Horn was pushed to the backburner this past year due to Pac’s schedule as a senator in the Philippines. He will likely have that rematch if Horn can defeat Terance Crawford when they fight in 2018. Ahead of that, Manny Pacquiao will take on a “top welterweight” in April, and it will likely be an opponent the team is confident that the 39-year-old fighter can defeat.

The anticipated Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn rematch could take place in 2018, after a few other fights. John Pye / AP Images

Arum spoke about the plan moving into the new year as far as Pacquiao’s political career and how it could impact things.

“Manny Pacquiao’s plan revolves so much around the politics, how much he’s needed by the President. I would like for him to come back in April. I’m working on that. Whether or not I can accomplish that I don’t know, we’ll see. Pacquiao is more of a politician-senator than he is a boxer. We’ll try [to make his comeback fight].”

Manny Pacquiao had just the one fight against Horn in 2017 and it made for his second loss in his last five fights. The previous defeat came to the all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2015, also via unanimous decision. For his career, Pacquiao holds a record of 59 wins, seven losses, and two draws.

There have been plenty of rumors out there of Manny Pacquiao trying to get Conor McGregor to fight him in the boxing ring. However, McGregor seems more focused on getting back to his career in mixed martial arts and fighting in the Octagon again.

As far as Manny Pacquiao’s next fight goes, boxing fans might love to see him back in the ring, and that Horn rematch looks enticing. However, his political career including the potential to become president of the Philippines may be calling to Pacquiao more than the boxing ring in 2018.