Snoop Dogg And Jack In The Box Team Up For Promotional Stoner Combo

When a person thinks about celebrities connected to marijuana, Snoop Dogg is always at the top of the list. The singer has always been very open about his support of recreational marijuana.

According to The Huffington Post, fast food chain Jack in the Box made an announcement last week that they would be teaming up with none other than Snoop Dogg to bring a combo targeted toward stoners for a limited time. Coined as the “Merry Munchie Meal,” stoners can pick up this fun combo between January 18 and January 25 at three different franchise locations in the state of California.

With the help of Snoop Dogg, the franchise crafted a combo at a cost of $4.20 that offers the perfect combination of greasy snacks. According to The Huffington Post, the combo features two tacos, chicken strips, five churros, onion rings, French fries, and a small drink. The news outlet notes the meal offers a nice combination of treats, which is perfect for the indecisive stoner with the munchies.

“We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” chief marketing officer Iwona Alter said when making a comment about the promotional stoner combo to a Bloomberg reporter.

Perhaps the cherry on top of the clever marketing promotion is the cost of the promotion being $4.20.

The timing of the promotion could not be more perfect as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act goes into effect on January 1 in the state of California. This act allows adults 21 and older to have as much as one ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes.

According to ABC News, stoners interested in enjoying the “Merry Munchie Meal” will have to order the meal to go and take it home with them if they truly plan on being stoned while consuming it. One of the many laws going into effect on January 1 will make it illegal to smoke or ingest marijuana while driving – or riding – in a vehicle.

To date, Jack in the Box has more than 2,200 restaurants across the United States. If the promotion is an success and the restaurant decides to bring it to the menu permanently, the “Merry Munchie Meal” will likely only be available in states where marijuana is legal to consume.