Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Giving Up Lip Injections In 2018 As Her New Year’s Resolution

Kylie Jenner is reportedly going to start promoting her natural beauty in the new year. She will allegedly start to dial back on the lip filler injections that arguably helped her to launch her beauty empire, Hollywood Life reports. Kylie became known for having full lips and didn’t own up to having them plumped for a while until she finally made her confession on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now there are claims that she is giving them up for good.

Hollywood Life’s reported insider claims that Kylie wants to scale back on the lip fillers because she is tired of people saying that her beauty is fake. According to the alleged insider, she’s been saying that she’s “really just into thin lips lately” but the truth is that she is really bothered by the comments people make about her artificially thick lips.

Their source also said that Kylie is conscious of the fact that she is a role-model for young girls and therefore no longer wants to promote a standard of beauty that isn’t real. She allegedly feels guilty that there are girls out there who are going under the knife because they want to look like her.

It’s easy to wonder whether Kylie’s supposed New Year’s resolution has anything to do with reports that she is pregnant. Hypothetically, Kylie could be making this decision because she is about to be a mother. But since the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan hasn’t even confirmed that she’s pregnant, it will be hard to confirm that that’s her motivation. Unless she makes a public statement or drastically reduces the size of her lips in 2018, it will be hard to confirm that she wants to embrace her natural lips in the new year.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

The fact that Kylie has been staying out of the limelight recently may also prevent us from confirming that she’s decided to rock her naturally thin lips, at least for the next couple of months. People Magazine says that more than one of their sources has confirmed that Kylie is pregnant. Their sources also say that she is focused on living a low-key lifestyle while she is pregnant. She reportedly doesn’t want to be photographed at this time and will not publicly talk about her pregnancy until she gives birth next year.