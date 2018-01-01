Polls Reveal 2017’s Most Annoying Word And Banned Words For 2018

With New Year’s Eve at hand, the timing seems right for the annual big reveal of the year-end 2017 most annoying word or phrase, along with a separate more-satirical list of banished words heading into 2018.

From the Marist Poll compiled by the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, the most annoying word (or phrase) in casual conversation is the resilient “whatever,” which takes top honors for the ninth consecutive year in the survey. While it obviously has staying power because it seems like a very dismissive, if not rude, way to end a discussion, respondents find “whatever” somewhat less disagreeable than previously, however, because only 33 percent selected it as compared to 38 percent last year.

“Whatever” may have entered the popular lexicon after the 1995 comedy film Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash.

There seems to be a demographic divide about the 2017 winner, Marist noted.

“A plurality of U.S. residents 45 and older, 40%, believe ‘whatever’ is the most annoying spoken word. In contrast, 28% of Americans under 45 years old say ‘no offense, but’ is the most bothersome. A similar 26% of these residents consider ‘whatever’ to be the most grating word or phrase used in casual conversation.”

Clocking in at second place is the now-ubiquitous newcomer “fake news” with 23 percent, followed by the above-mentioned “no offense, but” with 20 percent. Rounding out the list of annoyances are “literally” (11 percent), and “you know what I mean” (10 percent).

The pollster determined which words America finds most annoying through live, random landline or mobile phone interviews with about 1,000 adults conducted in November, 2017. The data has about a three-point margin of error.

Separately, Lake Superior State University in Michigan has issued its 43rd annual list of words/phrases that should theoretically be banished moving forward into 2018 because of misuse, overuse, or what it deems general uselessness. The school bases its list on input received from around the world throughout the year.

The banished words list appears to contain no carryovers from 2016, and perhaps as no surprise to anyone following current events, it now also includes “fake news” as a well as a famous President Trump tweet typo.

unpack

tons

dish

pre-owned

onboarding/offboarding

nothingburger

let that sink in

let me ask you this

impactful

covfefe

drill down

fake news

hot water heater

gig economy

“We’ve drilled down and unpacked tons of pre-owned words and phrases deemed impactful by hundreds of nominators during 2017. Let that sink in,” a LSSU spokesperson quipped about the banned words list.

rawf8 / Shutterstock

At times, certain familiar sayings do appropriately match the situation. That said, as we again transition to a new year, some additional repetitive, cliche-ridden words/phrases (in no particular order) listed below that have entered everyday conversation seem to have outlived their “shelf life” or “sell-by date,” although your mileage may vary, as it were.

so [when it is used as the first word of a sentence]

conflate

pivot

honestly [a big red flag, usually means the opposite]

literally [as flagged in the 2017 Marist poll, when the speaker actually means “figuratively”]

I get it

snowflake

transparency

ceiling [as in, “Trump can’t win/has a ceiling of votes”]

binary choice

absolutely [instead of “yes”]

basically

amazing

totally

disruptive [in the context of start-up-venture hype]

to be honest with you [see “honestly” above]

no problem [instead of “you’re welcome”]

throwing [someone] under the bus

I mean [dropped in constantly at the beginning of a sentence]

my bad

it’s all good

you know what I’m saying

how ya’ doin’

check all the boxes

it is what it is

thank you [when signifying agreement with what the other person is talking about]

game on

singing Kumbaya

I have your back/you have my back, etc.

step up my/your game

I don’t have a dog in this fight

skin in the game

at the end of the day

bring it

microaggression

safe space

first-time caller/long-time listener or “thank you for taking my call” [on talk radio]

you’re entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Wayne State University’s annual Word Warriors series draws attention to words that it contends should be used more often and rescued from going obsolete. Also based in Michigan, Wayne State’s top-10 list (get your dictionary ready) based on input from its website administrators and the general public is as follows.

acedia

anfractuous

blithering

bombinate

bucolic

effulgent

gauche

guttle

mugwump

stultify

“Bringing these words back into everyday conversation is just another way of broadening our horizons,” a Wayne State dean remarked.

Getting back to annoying conversational techniques, you may very well have noticed the rampant speaking pattern called “uptalk” (officially known to linguists as “high rising terminal”). This describes the tendency for a speaker to end a declarative sentence as if it is a question — in other words, finishing a statement with an imaginary question mark, perhaps to get a response or affirmation from a listener. See videos below.

This way of conversing supposedly started with the San Fernando “Valley Girls,” but has spread like a virus across the country, if not the world, and to all genders and demographic groups. Perhaps minimizing uptalk would be a good new year’s resolution.

In other year-end vocabulary news, according to Merriam-Webster, “feminism” is the online dictionary word of the year, based on how many times it was looked up, followed by “complicit,” and others including “recuse,” “empathy,” “dotard” (North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s description of President Trump), “syzygy” (solar eclipse-related), “gyro,” “federalism,” “hurricane,” and “gaffe,” UPI reported. “Complicit” turned out to be Dictionary.com’s word of the year, given that lookups spiked 300 percent from 2016.

For the Oxford Dictionary, “youthquake” is the word of the year, AP noted.

In its 28th annual vote, the prestigious American Dialect Society will select its word of the year on or about January 5, 2018, so please check back for updates. “Dumpster fire” was its winner in 2016.