‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Preview Introduces Stefan DiMera, And Andre Looks Pleased

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will introduce her secret son. That man is none other than Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Even though everyone looks shocked in the preview clip, there is one person who has a sly smile on his face. That individual is Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). This storyline could change everything in Salem. It may also affect Andre’s hopes of being with Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow).

On NBC‘s official website, a weekly preview clip was posted. As expected, fans will finally get to meet Stefan DiMera, Vivian’s secret son. Not only is he a DiMera, but he is also a Kiriakis. This will definitely make for some interesting interactions considering the history between the two families.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan didn’t grow up with money like his siblings. In fact, he didn’t even know about the power of the DiMera name until recently. However, just because Vivian and Stefan arrive together doesn’t mean they want the same things. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati gave a teaser. He explained that the mother/son power players have agendas that don’t exactly align.

In the preview clip for the week of January 1, Stefan DiMera makes a grand entrance. He doesn’t seem apologetic at all, which Tyler Christopher confirmed in his SOD interview. He announces that he bought the bank that owns the mansion, which means it belongs to him now, not Chad (Billy Flynn) or anyone else. Additionally, he outright says that he is going to take over DiMera Enterprises and will be running it as he pleases.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously speculated that Andre DiMera might be involved with Vivian Alamain and Stefan DiMera. It appears that speculation might have been correct. Even though Andre does look a bit surprised when seeing the duo, he also looks strangely pleased. If he wasn’t part of them coming to Salem, then he is definitely scheming on how to use Stefan’s bombshell to his advantage.

In fact, Ron Carlivati previously teased that “Kandre” might not happen due to a revelation. After Andre tells Kate how he feels, she is close to getting together with him. However, just when she does, Kate and Chad both wonder if it was a mistake to trust the former villain.

However, there is also a chance that Andre is fooling everyone with the goal of gaining Stefan’s trust. Once he does that, he could end up saving Chad, Abigail, and everyone else from the new heir’s plans. Fans will just have to keep watching the soap opera to find out what happens next.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.