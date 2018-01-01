Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Tweets She’s Staying Out Of Javi Marroquin And Kailyn Lowry’s Drama For Now

Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin raised lots of questions about whether they were still in a relationship because they did not spend Christmas together. But it seems like Briana is trying to stay out of her new boyfriend’s drama with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, In Touch Weekly reports.

Now-deleted tweets reveal that Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry had a small Twitter war over their 4-year-old son, Lincoln. It looks like their little boy was sick but Javi claimed that Kailyn was exaggerating the illness to create drama. According to In Touch, Kailyn tweeted that she and Javi had to take Lincoln to the hospital.

“We? LOL Don’t put on a front for social,” 25-year-old Javi said of his son. “He has no fever and he’s running around just fine.”

When a fan tagged Briana DeJesus to alert her to the tweets between her boyfriend and his ex, she distanced herself instead of making a comment about the tweets or Kailyn Lowry specifically.

“Lmao, I have nothing to do with that.”

As In Touch notes, Briana and Kailyn have been trading some petty comments towards each other on social media in the past. In early December, Briana DeJesus posted some photos of her and Javi in matching outfits. At first, she captioned the photo with “#iwon.” Kailyn responded by tweeting, “#iwon more time with my son.” The fact that Kailyn used the same hashtag as Briana is a strong indication that she had seen the photos of Briana and Javi and was responding to it.

Therefore, it’s hard to believe that Lowry is unbothered by the new relationship between her ex-husband and her Teen Mom 2 cast-mate. She claimed that she didn’t care about the relationship in an interview with Us Weekly and that her only concern was about who was around her son. But Kailyn’s actions on social media contradict that.

#iwon more time with my son ???? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 3, 2017

According to Radar Online, the drama between Kailyn and Briana got worse as time went on. Briana has tweeted texts that Kailyn sent Javi where she seemed resentful that Marroquin was taking DeJesus on dates that they had gone on when they were together. Again, this doesn’t sound like someone who is cool with the fact that her ex is dating someone else. Briana has since deleted the tweets.