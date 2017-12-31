Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Jordan Clarkson Trade Talks Heating Up

Jordan Clarkson has been one of the more consistent players for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but he knows that his time with the franchise could come to an end soon. He has been shopped in trade talks all season long and it appears that trade talks are continuing to heat up.

Heading into the new year, Clarkson may find himself in a new city before too long.

According to a report from Lake Show Life, trade talks are expected to heat up in the next few weeks. Clarkson and fellow teammate Julius Randle are the two most talked about players in trade talks surrounding the Lakers. Other names that have been mentioned include Brook Lopez and Luol Deng.

Clarkson is without question the most valuable trade chip that the Lakers currently have. He has put together a solid all-around season thus far, averaging 14.4 points per game to go along with 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds. His shooting numbers have been good as well, knocking down 45.8 percent of his shots from the field and connecting on 35.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

Luke Walton and the Lakers have gotten off to a shaky start and are currently 11-23. Lavar Ball’s bold prediction of the Lakers making the playoffs this season doesn’t appear likely to happen.

Randle, on the other hand, is an intriguing name to keep an eye on in trade talks as well. He has averaged 12.7 points per game, while also grabbing 6.3 boards per contest. Randle has shot 54.9 percent from the field overall and has shown solid defense.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening ahead of the February 8 trade deadline. Los Angeles certainly would like to make a move, which would set them up to be even more aggressive in NBA free agency next offseason. They would like to add a star or two, with LeBron James and Paul George being the two most talked about names being targets.

Trading Clarkson may not be something that the Lakers “want” to do, but there are very few other pieces that they would be able to move.

Expect to hear more rumors come out surrounding Clarkson and Randle over the next couple of weeks. Both players have a lot to offer another team and it appears to be a question of when rather than if one of these two players is traded.