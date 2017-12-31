WWE Star Nikki Bella Models New Bella Lingerie Ahead of ‘Royal Rumble’ Match

With WWE’s Royal Rumble 2018 event under a month away, WWE star Nikki Bella recently showed off some of the new lingerie from her company’s latest lineup. Nikki, who is also set to marry WWE superstar John Cena sometime next year, seems to be keeping quiet about her possible entry into the big women’s match scheduled for January. Meanwhile, she’s been using her time away from the ring for some wedding planning and side branding ventures. That includes a company she and her sister have been avidly working on promoting together as part of their personal brand.

A report from The Sun out of the UK several days ago shows that Nikki Bella recently modeled some of the latest lingerie from her collection. Bella wore some of the skimpy white lingerie from Birdiebee Brand. That’s a collaborative fashion line created by her and sister Brie Bella, aka “The Bella Twins.” A video was posted online showing Nikki as she posed for photographs in the new underwear pieces. Often one to promote via her social media profiles, Nikki posed in a different piece from the lineup earlier this month and posted a photo to her personal Instagram account as seen below.

Nikki is currently appearing as part of the cast of the hit reality series Total Divas and also the spinoff show, Total Bellas. More about her fashion is on display in the Divas series which follows Brie and Nikki along with other women’s superstars including Alexa Bliss, CJ “Lana” Perry, Nia Jax, and Natalya.

Most of the women mentioned are expected to participate in the historic first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match at the end of January 2018. So far, the total number of competitors in the match is unknown, although many fans believe there could be a surprise appearance from Nikki Bella in the match.

Fans are wondering if it may not only be Nikki surprising fans but her sister Brie entering the Rumble as well. Brie, who gave birth to her and Daniel Bryan’s first child in the past year, posted a new YouTube video on her New Year’s Eve “Glam” with Zach Phoenix. The duo often posts fashion videos on their personal Bella Twins YouTube channel including the one below in which they model some items from the Birdiebee lineup. There’s also a cameo from Birdie Jo Danielson, whom the company seems to be named after.

Nikki Bella has always been known for trying to change up her WWE ring gear to be fashionable too. While her trademark is usually a red “Bella” shirt, black trunks, knee-high socks, and boots, Nikki has shown off in different styles or colors. At one event in her home area of Phoenix, Arizona, Nikki wore Phoenix Suns orange and purple for her big match with her family in the crowd watching.

Nikki Bella has been away from WWE and their television programming ever since she and fiancee John Cena won their mixed tag team match at this past year’s WrestleMania. After the match, John Cena made a legitimate marriage proposal in the ring, presenting Nikki the kind of ring she wanted to have.

Until that Bella theme music hits the speakers at a future WWE event, fans will need to follow the Bellas on social media or E! to see what they’re up to. Fans can see learn more about the Birdiebee clothing line via the Bella’s YouTube video here.