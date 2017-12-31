How Much Is Ryan Seacrest Worth? 4 Things To Know About ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018’ Host

Ryan Seacrest is hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve again tonight, prompting online searches about Seacrest’s net worth, his age, and other gossipy information —like who is Ryan dating, and has the TV and radio host ever been married?

Aside from hosting ABC’S annual New Year’s Eve show in Times Square for the past 12 years, Ryan Seacrest is best known for hosting American Idol, several radio programs, and, most recently, he took on the role of co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa.

Here are four things to know about Ryan Seacrest, including the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host’s age, net worth, how he got his start in showbiz, and his relationship status.

Ryan recently celebrated his birthday

The radio and TV host recently celebrated birthday number 43 on Christmas Eve. Born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, his mother once told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Ryan always had “a little microphone” and would do shows for his family.

He’s been in Hollywood for 24 years

Ryan has been a been a household name in the celebrity world for years, but he was quite young when he started out in the entertainment industry. According to the L.A. Times, Seacrest headed to Hollywood to start his career at the age of 19 after dropping out of the University of Georgia. His first gig was a hosting job on the 1994 children’s show Gladiators 2000.

“After a brief stint at the University of Georgia, Seacrest got an offer to host a kid’s version of American Gladiators, a syndicated game show featuring spandex-heavy superheroes with names like Nitro and Siren. He packed his Honda Prelude in 1995 and headed to Hollywood.”

Seacrest is worth big bucks

He may not be the richest guy in the world, but at 43, Ryan Seacrest doesn’t have to worry about paying his bills. In addition to his hosting jobs on various TV and radio shows, he also produces reality shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so he has multiple income streams, but clearly, he works hard for his money.

According to AOL Finance, the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host brings in about $65 million a year — that’s $1.25 million a week, in case you were wondering. His current net worth is said to be a mind-boggling $350 million.

Ryan has never been married

Although Seacrest has yet to tie the knot, he’s had a few long-term relationships, including Dancing with the Stars pro and judge, Julianne Hough. They started dating in April 2010 and, according to Yahoo, the couple split in March 2013.

People reports that Ryan is now living with his current girlfriend, Shayna Taylor. He reportedly dated the 26-year-old several years ago and have “rekindled their relationship” earlier this year. The couple currently share an apartment in New York City.