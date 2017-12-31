WWE News: Blood Causes Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe Match To Be Stopped At WWE Show

With WWE Raw set to feature a big title match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, the two superstars were involved in a bloody situation at a recent live event. On Monday night, Reigns will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line in a special match. Just a few nights ahead of that, Samoa Joe got a shot at the champion before he gets another shot on Monday’s show. The “Samoan Bulldozer” also took a shot to his face for his participation in the latest match against Reigns which caused WWE officials to call off the match.

The latest incident occurred during WWE’s house show in Toronto, Canada, according to Sportskeeda’sreport. During the early part of the Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match, Joe ended up being busted open as he fought with Roman. The bleeding required Joe to head backstage for further treatment. However, it was reported that he wouldn’t stop bleeding and therefore the match was unable to continue. That meant fans in attendance saw just five to six minutes of the Reigns vs. Joe match, it’s more important to ensure the safety and health of the superstars. A fan video also has surfaced online showing Joe’s face bloodied up (may contain graphic content).

It’s not the first time Samoa Joe has bled in a match either. At NXT TakeOver: Dallas last April, Joe was involved in the main event match against NXT Champion Finn Balor. Joe bled repeatedly from the start of that match, requiring it to be stopped multiple times. However, that match was ultimately able to go forth with Balor able to retain his title via pinfall. The video below shows just a few brief moments of that match with Joe bloodied up during the contest.

Another match fans may remember featured “The Viper” Randy Orton taking on “The Beast” Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016. During the match, Lesnar was able to really open up on Orton, punching away at him with bare knuckles and drawing blood. After the match, Orton required a good number of stitches on his forehead. It even caused some backstage issues between Chris Jericho and Brock after the match.

This latest incident doesn’t appear to be one in which there’s backstage blame being thrown around yet, but more a cause of the two superstars “working stiff” in their match. So far it seems that Joe is OK after this latest scare as the medical personnel was quick to act on his behalf. Hopefully, he’ll be good to go for Monday night’s match which actually has a “No Disqualification” stipulation for Roman Reigns. Fans can see that match take place by watching Raw on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.