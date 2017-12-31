New Year’s Eve Pizza Deals: Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Papa Johns Pizza Delivery Specials

Looking for the best pizza deals for your New Year’s Eve party? Before you countdown to 2018, several popular pizza chains, including Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Papa Johns, and Little Caesars, are offering holiday deals and home delivery on Sunday night.

Whether you are partying with friends or watching the Times Square Ball drop on the couch with your dog, grabbing these pizza deals will be far less expensive than dining out at a swanky restaurant on New Year’s Eve — and you won’t have to drive home.

Here’s a list of the best New Year’s Eve 2018 pizza deals. And while it might not be as busy as Super Bowl Sunday, it’s a good idea to call early if you need delivery. Wait times could be a bit longer than usual.

Domino’s Pizza: Along with their usual $5.99 “Choose Any Two” special, Domino’s is offering 20 percent off your entire order on New Year’s Eve. This applies to any order placed online and you must use the code NYE20. If you have a big crowd, most locations are also offering the St. Jude meal deal — 2 medium (1 topping) pizzas, 16-piece parmesan bread bites, 8-piece cinnamon twists, a 2-liter bottle of Coke for $19.99.

We’ve got New Year's Eve dinner covered. Say goodbye to 2017 with 20% off EVERYTHING Domino’s using code NYE20!

Online only, valid through 12/31. RT if you're staying ???? tonight with ????! pic.twitter.com/O31gtXPA8s — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) December 31, 2017

Pizza Hut: Get any large, two-topping pizza delivered for $7.99. All sides, including dessert items, are $5 each when you purchase any pizza. Pizza Hut‘s dinner box includes a one-topping pizza, 5 breadsticks, and 10 cinnamon sticks with icing for $10.

Close out 2017 with ???? pic.twitter.com/Ecu3Swzf3C — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) December 30, 2017

Papa Johns: Buy any pizza and get one of equal or lesser value free. Papa John‘s is also offering two large or pan 2-topping pizzas, a choice of bread side (breadsticks, cheesesticks, garlic knots and a 2-liter bottle of soda for $22 (price may vary by location).

Buy any pizza at regular menu price, get one of equal or lesser value free. pic.twitter.com/eU7uG9DKgZ — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) December 30, 2017

Little Caesar’s: This popular pizza chain doesn’t deliver, so head out early and grab a few $6 pizzas for your New Year’s Eve bash. For an extra $1, you can upgrade to extra cheese and pepperoni.

Many pizza places will be open until at least midnight, except for Little Caesars (most locations close by 10 p.m.). A local Domino’s tells the Inquisitr they will be open until midnight, but some are open as late as 2 a.m. Wherever you order from, it’s a good idea to confirm hours of your local pizza chain so you aren’t stuck eating cereal when the Times Square Ball drops at midnight.