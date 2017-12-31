Disney To Live-Stream New Year’s Eve Fireworks From Magic Kingdom And Final Performance Of La Nouba Tonight

Walt Disney World always brings their best for the holidays and New Year’s Eve 2017 will be no different, but you don’t have to be there to see it all. On Sunday, Magic Kingdom was so crowded that it hit a phase closure, and that means it is going to be quite insane for the fireworks tonight. If you don’t want to brave the crowds or simply can’t be there, Disney won’t forget you as you’ll be able to watch them on a live-stream as they happen.

There will be all sorts of things happening around Walt Disney World tonight, and that includes lots of firework displays. Over at Disney Springs, there will also be the final performance of Cirque du Soleil: La Nouba, and guests around the world will be able to experience it as well.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog earlier this week, they will live-stream the full special fireworks performance of “Fantasy in the Sky” to ring in the new year from Magic Kingdom. You won’t have to worry about facing the hordes of people on Main Street or around the park as the magic is piped into your home.

For those wanting to see all the excitement, it is really quite simple.

Join us tomorrow night for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream on New Year’s Eve from Magic Kingdom Park! https://t.co/UySGZcAMl2 pic.twitter.com/l2Tz6iHoC3 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 30, 2017

If you want to watch the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks live-streamed from Magic Kingdom, here is all of the info you need to know.

Date: Dec. 31, 2017

Time: 11:45 p.m. Eastern

How to watch: Go to this page on the Disney Parks Blog. At start time, the page will refresh with the live stream of the video you need to watch. If that doesn’t work, go directly to the Disney Parks Blog for a new post.

Another option is on the Facebook page for Good Morning America which will also have a live-stream of the fireworks from Magic Kingdom.

For those wanting to see more than fireworks, you can sit at home and take in the final bow of La Nouba from Cirque du Soleil. Earlier this year, it was announced that Dec. 31 would mark the final ever performance of the long-running show at Disney Springs, and this will be the last time you can ever see it.

Here is how to watch online:

Date: Dec. 31, 2017

Time: 10:20 p.m. Eastern

How to watch: Tune into the Cirque du Soleil official page on Facebook for a new post as the show is about to begin.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed earlier this month that a brand new Cirque du Soleil show is in development, but no opening date is yet known.

Walt Disney World truly is a magical place with so much to do around the holidays, but it is no surprise that they also bring in huge crowds. For those not wanting to brave the dozens of thousands of people or if you simply can’t be there, the magic is being brought home to you. On this New Year’s Eve 2017, tune in for live-streams of the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks from Magic Kingdom and the final run of La Nouba from Disney Springs.