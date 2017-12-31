Ivanka Trump Had A Rough 2017: Her Most Cringeworthy Moments

Ivanka Trump became one of the most powerful women in America in 2017. With her dad becoming the 45th President of the United States, Ivanka left the family business in New York to serve in Donald Trump’s administration as his special assistant. Although Ivanka’s new title came with a lot of authority, she had a pretty rough year in the political world. Here’s a look back at Ivanka’s most cringeworthy moments of 2017.

Ivanka Gets Hit With Class Action Lawsuit

According to Refinery 29, Ivanka’s year began smoothly. In the first few months of Donald’s presidency, Ivanka relocated her entire family to Washington and helped organize a visit between Donald and Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada. She also advocated for women in the workplace and additional paid time off.

Things took a turn, however, when Ivanka was sued by Modern Appealing Clothing. The company, which is based out of San Francisco, argued that Ivanka’s clothing line is taking advantage of her namesake and should not be allowed on the market in California. Although the suit didn’t go anywhere, things only went downhill from there.

Ivanka Becomes Fodder For Saturday Night Live

Ivanka spoke in public for the first time in April, and her usage of the word “complicit” created a lot of talk in the media. In fact, the word made headlines so much that it officially became the word of the year and a target for the comedians on Saturday Night Live.

Later that month, Ivanka gave a speech in Germany in front of a host of women leaders only to get booed by members in the audience. The speech was one of the most embarrassing moments of the year for Ivanka, though she would later return to Germany with Donald and address world leaders a second time.

What was Ivanka’s Biggest Blunder Of 2017?

According to the Guardian, Ivanka’s biggest failure as her father’s assistant was her botched attempt at getting women more family leave from work. Before Donald even won the presidency, Ivanka assured Americans that she would try her best to give women more time away from work while they raise their families.

IT'S TIME TO END ENTITLEMENTS..FOR THE TRUMP FAMILY!

Once again, Ivanka Trump shows off her cluelessness https://t.co/RvBSLIS8bE — ₵Ɽ₳₵ ₭₳J₳₭ (@epidimic) December 26, 2017

Despite her grand promises, Ivanka has yet to push forward any lasting policies that positively affect women in the workplace. Instead, she has won marginal victories that amount to little more than public advocacy. We are only a year into Donald’s presidency, and Ivanka still has time to move forward with her plans, but she better start acting quickly before it’s too late.

Fashion Proves Strong Point For Ivanka

While Ivanka has had a good share of cringeworthy moments, it is hard to knock her style. In fact, Foot Wear News released photos of all of Ivanka’s wardrobe decisions in 2017 and she certainly knows how to pick an outfit. That said, Ivanka’s clothes do not come cheap, especially when it comes to accessories.

Happy Holidays! ???? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

But when your father is a billionaire, a pair of Dolce and Gabbana heels don’t exactly break the bank. With one year down and three more to go, you can rest assured that Ivanka Trump’s wardrobe will only get better from here.