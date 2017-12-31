Oakland Raiders Rumors: Michael Crabtree Release Reported

Oakland Raiders rumors state that Michael Crabtree will be released during the NFL offseason. The Raiders appear ready to move on from Crabtree and a report by NFL analyst Michael Gehlken seems to confirm this news. Another disappointing season for the Raiders is about to come to an end, so it isn’t that surprising that the franchise would look hard at the current roster.

If the Raiders release Crabtree, the team will save $7.75 million for the 2018 NFL season and would not have any dead money on their payroll from his contract. These Oakland Raiders rumors aren’t new either, as there had been chatter during the past offseason that the team might be looking to move in another direction. While the front office hasn’t yet commented on this situation either, several NFL analysts (including Michael Gehlken) are reporting that they have inside information on the decision.

Michael Crabtree’s contract is a four-year deal worth $34 million. That includes a base salary of $7 million for the 2018 NFL season and $7.5 million for the 2019 season. Only $16.57 million was guaranteed, leaving no dead money on the books for the Raiders if the team decides to move on during the NFL offseason. By opting out of this deal, the Raiders would have money to address other holes on the roster.

A new regime can affect personnel decisions. But as current framework stands, Raiders expected to move on from WR Michael Crabtree this offseason. https://t.co/Kci2qBdAsT — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 31, 2017

This is the third year that Michael Crabtree has played for the Oakland Raiders. He has 56 catches for 601 yards and eight touchdowns through 13 games. He finished the 2016 NFL season with 89 catches for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns. His inconsistent numbers and the sheer number of dropped passes he has had for the Raiders may have played a role in his upcoming release. This year, Crabtree is tied with Amari Cooper for seventh in the league with five dropped passes. Crabtree led the NFL with nine in 2016 and had eight in 2015.

The Raiders have a disappointing 6-9 record on the season and the campaign comes to an end Sunday (December 31), when they play the Los Angeles Chargers. The team had been picked by many NFL analysts to compete for an AFC West title after adding running back Marshawn Lynch during the past offseason. Instead, the team is looking at a good first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Suddenly, a lot of Oakland Raiders fans are hoping the team “tanks” the Week 17 game. Soon after, concrete news about a Michael Crabtree release could become public.