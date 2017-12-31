Kendall Jenner Addresses Those Pregnancy Rumors

No, Kendall Jenner is not pregnant. There is definitely something in the water in Calabasas, but the oldest Jenner has not taken a sip. With Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner (rumored) to be expecting their own children, some are looking for any excuse to pin a pregnancy on Kendall Jenner or Kourtney Kardashian. When the model posted a photo to her Instagram page yesterday while wearing a white and black polka dot dress, many filled the comment section with pregnancy rumors as the dress gave an appearance of a baby bump.

It only took Kendall about 12 hours to respond to the rumors as the internet ran rampant with stories of her alleged pregnancy. Kendall shared an article from MTV Australia that highlighted the rumors on her Twitter page.

“I just like bagels ok!!!” she tweeted to her 25.6 million followers. Just like that, the pregnancy rumors were shut down, and fans began to joke around in the comment section. Many loyal Kendall followers commented she looked beautiful in her polka dot dress, while others joked they had a love for bagels as well. The dispelling tweet was liked over 242,000 times and has over 28,000 retweets.

loner life ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Pregnancy rumors have been one of the biggest news stories for the Kardashian-Jenner family this year as Khloe and Kylie’s alleged pregnancies swarmed the news for the second half of 2017. Khloe finally confirmed her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson on December 20 by sharing a photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram.

There has been no official confirmation of Kylie’s pregnancy, despite all signs pointing to yes. Kylie was noticeably absent from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, and the only photos of Kylie from Kris Jenner’s epic Christmas Eve party were of her face. As The Inquisitr reported last week, a photo of Kylie sporting a baby bump resurfaced recently causing many to believe the lip kit mogul is due any day now.

For now, Kendall and Kourtney are the only sisters not expecting children of their own, despite any rumors floating around out there.

To see more from the Kardashian-Jenner family, watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns from its holiday break on January 9 at 9 pm EST on E! Khloe’s pregnancy announcement has been confirmed to be shown on air when the show returns.