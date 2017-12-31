Salma Hayek Rocks Purple Bikini While On Boat In New Instagram Post

Salma Hayek shared an Instagram post Saturday of her rocking a purple bikini. The image was snapped while she was on a boat enjoying the sun before welcoming in the new year. She also wore a long silver necklace, tan hat, and sunglasses that set the tone perfectly with her two-piece suit.

“I adore the ocean???? adoro el mar. #ocean #nature #nofliter,” Salma Hayek captioned the image.

Last week, Salma posted photos on her Instagram account that showed her with other well-known stars, such as Woody Harrelson and rapper, Nas.

The actress exhibits an insanely youthful body in her bikini shot. The sizzling photo has generated nearly 324K likes.

Salma Hayek was in the news recently when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, claiming in a New York Times essay titled, “Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster Too,” that the film mogul sexually harassed her on numerous occasions. She wrote that he threatened to kill her to keep the verbal abuse silent, and said he would halt production of Frida in 2002 if she didn’t perform a full-frontal nude scene. Entertainment Weekly posted Weinstein’s statement in reaction to Hayek’s essay, denying her claims. His spokesperson said Salma’s characterization of what unfolded is “not accurate” and that witnesses who were present have a different account.

The willingness Salma Hayek has shown to come forward and speak out against sexual harassment and her experience with it has won the praise of many as the movement for women fighting back against the epidemic reaches incredible heights.

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Salma Hayek talked about her role as a feminist. Long before the profound battle against sexual harassment and sexual abuse in Hollywood came to the forefront, Hayek explained that she’s a feminist because she loves women and is “ready to fight for women.” She went on to say that she was “passionate about making the world a better place for women.” The star credited many other women for helping make her the woman she is today, adding that she’s “inspired” by women every day that are her friends and colleagues.

Salma Hayek also co-founded the Chime for Change, which is the foundation that helps provide health and education to women and children worldwide. Projects it funded were building schools for Syrian refugees in Turkey and Lebanon. It also supported a female inventor who created an easy-to-produce incubator for maternity wards that are under-resourced in less developed parts of the world.