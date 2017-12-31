Lana Del Rey’s ‘Lust For Life’ 2018 World Tour Will Begin In Minneapolis

At the end of 2017, Lana Del Rey is getting ready to go on her Lust for Life world tour, and her first tour date will be January 5, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Leading up to the Lust for Life tour, Lana Del Rey has been giving her fans several previews on top of reminding fans on December 21 that her tour was coming up on January 5, 2018.

Lana Del Rey also tweeted her fans when the merchandise for the Lust for Life tour arrived November 25.

As a preview to her world tour, Lana Del Rey gave Instagram fans a taste of what she sounded like outside of studio recordings with a clip of her singing live on the air on December 27.

Other previews to Lana Del Rey’s 2018 tour took place in October. For example, Lana Del Rey performed in New York at Terminal 5 on October 23.

Lana Del Rey also performed at a Spotify concert on July 20 in Los Angeles a few days after releasing Lust for Life on July 17.

Of course, critics have a lot of faith in the Lust for Life tour being one of her best. For instance, Lana Del Rey was mentioned in several “best of 2017” articles about the top albums that shaped the year in publications such as Auburn Pub.

Lana Del Rey gave her last concert before the “Lust for Life” tour on October 23 at Terminal 5 in NYC. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

One other aspect that might make Lana Del Rey’s 2018 tour unique is her political voice. Lana Del Rey has won a long list of awards in 2017, but Billboard made a special note about her career in their December 21 article about how Lust for Life was one of her most “politically engaged” albums.

The first leg of Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life tour will take place on January 5, 2018, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The North American leg of the Lust for Life tour will include over 20 concerts, mostly in the United States, and one concert date in Toronto, Canada, on January 15, 2018.

After Hawaii, Lana Del Rey’s 2018 tour will continue a month later in Brisbane, Australia, on March 29, 2018. After concluding the three concerts in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, Lana Del Rey will continue the Lust for Life tour in Milan, Italy, on April 11, 2018.

Lana Del Rey gave her first “Lust for Life” concert after releasing the album in mid-July. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Altogether, Lana Del Rey will give six European performances in Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Spain before concluding current Lust for Life tour dates on April 20, 2018.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lana Del Rey is being very generous with fans by having an official world tour, but some fans around the world are feeling left out. However, for now, Lana Del Rey has not announced that she will be expanding her Lust for Life world tour after April 20, 2018.