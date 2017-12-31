Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Royal Couple’s Wedding Bands Might Be Made Of The Rarest Gold

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding will undoubtedly cost quite a significant amount of money. However, the most important pieces—the couple’s wedding bands—of the nuptials might be free, thanks to the groom’s prominent family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will solidify their bond of marriage with the rarest of gold this coming May. According to The Express, the newest royal couple may use the British royal family’s limited supply of Welsh gold to mold their wedding bands. The last time the royal family’s gold stocks was touched was to create Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding bands.

Wedding bands made out of Welsh gold have been a tradition in the British royal family for nearly a century. The tradition started with Queen Elizabeth’s parents. The Queen and Prince Philip both have wedding bands made of Welsh gold as well. In fact, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, and both of Prince Charles’ wedding bands were made from the same supply of Welsh gold as the reigning sovereign’s band.

According to Clogau, Welsh gold mines are no longer operational, so supplies of the rare metal are dwindling. Due to scarce supplies, Welsh gold is said to be the most expensive in the world.

How the gold is mined may also add to the rare metal’s value. Scientific American explained that Welsh gold is not collected the same way other gold stocks are acquired. Miners of Welsh gold use shake tables–similar to the California forty-niner’s gold pan–to sift through quartz and find small pieces of gold. The whole process can be quite tedious. A miner would have to spend a considerable amount of time filtering through quartz to get enough gold to make a single wedding band.

Time Money has already deemed Meghan Markle’s engagement ring as priceless because of diamonds Prince Harry added to the center stone, which he took from Princess Diana’s private jewel collection. With the addition of a Welsh gold band made form the royal family’s private stock, Meghan Markle’s wedding ring set will indeed be beyond monetary value.

In related news, the royal family seems to have taken a liking to the former Suits actress, based on recent reports. Ms. Markle has already overcome several obstacles which several women connected to the royal family in the past could not. Just recently, Prince Harry’s wife-to-be shocked the public when the Queen invited her to spend Christmas with the royal family.