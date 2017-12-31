Galaxy S9: Samsung’s 1st 2018 Flagship Will Likely Have A Stacked Motherboard, Huge Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely just a couple of months away from being officially unveiled, but leaks about the device are already slowly trickling in from the rumor mill. With the FCC Certification of the 2018 flagship already being spotted online, expectations are high that the rest of the smartphone’s details are about to be revealed soon.

Interestingly, Samsung has been doing a pretty good job at keeping the specifics of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ under wraps. While rumors about the handsets’ front and rear design and some of its features have already been leaked, many of its most pertinent characteristics remain unknown. Fortunately, however, rumors about some of the Galaxy S9 and S9+’s features continue to emerge in a steady stream.

Just recently, speculations emerged stating that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would feature some of the iPhone X’s internal design elements. During the months leading up to the iPhone X’s release, rumors emerged that the Cupertino-based tech giant was implementing a stacked motherboard design to make way for a bigger battery. As noted in a TechRadar report, rumors have recently emerged stating that Samsung is rolling out the same internal motherboard and battery design for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

A stacked motherboard actually makes a lot of sense for Samsung’s first 2018 flagships, especially considering that speculations have been pointing to the idea that the upcoming devices would be slightly smaller than their 2017 predecessors — the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Stacked motherboards, after all, aid in keeping a device small and compact while retaining all the powerful components it needs.

A massive benefit that a stacked motherboard can give is that it frees up valuable space for a bigger battery. Considering that smartphones are demanding more power with practically every new cycle, a bigger battery for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would definitely give the upcoming handset a particularly attractive selling point.

So far, rumors point to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ being equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, an improved dual-camera sensor, and a repositioned fingerprint scanner, as noted in a BGR report. A 3.5mm headphone jack, a beloved feature that Samsung’s rival, Apple, has relinquished, is also expected to be retained on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.