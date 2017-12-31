We Re-Watched Arie Luendyk Jr’s Run On ‘The Bachelorette’ And This Is What We Learned About The New ‘Bachelor’

Five years after his run on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, Arie Luyendyk is returning to find love on Season 22 of The Bachelor, and this time it is his turn to lead the elimination ceremonies and find true love. So, what can fans learn about Luyendyk from his first time on the show?

Luyendyk Had An Inappropriate Relationship

According to the Hollywood Reporter, during his time on The Bachelorette fans discovered he actually had a romantic relationship with one of the show’s producers, Cassie Lambert. When Maynard found out, she said she felt like an “idiot” that neither of them brought it to her attention. Luyendyk said it had happened so long ago that he didn’t even think to mention it, but Chris Harrison got involved and hosted a special segment that addressed the situation.

Hopefully, Arie Is Ready For Kids This Time Around

Maynard’s daughter, Ricki, was a big part of that season because the single mom made it clear that she was looking for someone who was ready to be a father. However, not all the guys on the show wanted to be a stepdad and called her situation “baggage.” Luyendyk got into an argument with another contestant about the topic and Maynard was disappointed that he didn’t defend her. He later apologized and revealed that she wasn’t the first single mom that he had dated.

A week before Maynard made her decision, Luyendyk revealed that he couldn’t imagine being in such a difficult situation, making it clear he never thought he would eventually lead the show.

“This has got to be tough on you, and I could never be in your shoes,” he told Maynard not long before she broke his heart.

Luyendyk Did Not Get Invited To The Fantasy Suite

One thing that Luyendyk didn’t participate in the first time around was an overnight stay in the fantasy suite. Maynard opted out of spending the night with the final three contestants because she wanted to be a good example for her daughter.

However, when Luyendyk met Maynard’s family, he did receive their seal of approval. In fact, the former professional race car driver asked Maynard’s dad for her hand in marriage, which was the first time he had taken that step in a relationship.

Arie Left The Bachelorette With A Broken Heart

But, he never got the chance to get down on one knee. In a move that he didn’t see coming, Maynard broke up with Luyendyk, leaving him devastated. After her final date with Jef Holm, she realized he was the man for her, and Luyendyk responded by saying that he felt stupid and naive for dreaming about a life with Maynard.

It has been a while since that experience, and he knows that he looks older, but he says he is also wiser. Per People Magazine, Arie Luyendyk Jr. says that he is in a different place in his life than when he was 30 (his age when he appeared on The Bachelorette), and even though he is grayer this time around, it’s good to be the “old” Bachelor.