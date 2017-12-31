Anything Open New Year’s Day 2018? Stores, Malls, Restaurants, Banks, Post Office Holiday Hours

New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, but that doesn’t mean everything is closed. If you are trying to find out if Walmart, Target, mall stores, and restaurants have special holiday hours, we’ve rounded up a list of stores and dining places that will be open for business on the first day of 2018.

January 1 falls on a Monday, but not everyone will get the day off. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, it’s a holiday for most federal workers, but it’s a regular workday for those who work in retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and other business that open their doors on New Year’s Day. The U.S. Post Office, Federal Courthouses, the DMV/RMV, Social Security, and other government offices will be closed on Monday. Banks will be closed as well.

On New Year’s Eve, most close their doors between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. so their employees could enjoy the last few moments of 2017. Although stores close early, it’s a big night for restaurants and nightclubs, so there isn’t a shortage of places to eat during the hours leading up to the 2018 Times Square Ball drop.

Once everyone is ready to get up and go after a night of partying, it won’t be hard to find a spot to grab a bite to eat or a bargain at the mall on New Year’s Day. Many retail stores and restaurants will be open, some with limited holiday hours, on Monday, January 1.

Retail stores and supermarkets open New Year’s Day 2018

baona / iStock Photo

According to Fortune, the following retail stores will be open on Monday, January 1 regular business hours unless otherwise noted. Many malls will also be open but hours may vary by location, so it’s always a good idea to call ahead.

Best Buy

Big Lots

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar General

Food Lion

GameStop

J.C. Penney

Kroger

Macy’s

Old Navy

Publix

Sears

Stop & Shop

Target

Victoria’s Secret

Walgreens

Walmart and Walmart Super Centers

Whole Foods — 10 – 8 p.m.

According to WRAL, Aldi and Trader Joe’s will be closed on Monday. Costco will also be closed all day but will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Restaurants open New Year’s Day

Many chain restaurants will be open if you need some grub after a night of partying. Here’s a roundup of popular restaurants that will open their doors on Monday, courtesy of Fortune.

Applebee’s

Burger King

McDonald’s

KFC

Denny’s

Starbucks

Olive Garden

Papa John’s

Pizza Hut

T.G.I. Fridays

Waffle House

Ruby Tuesday

Again, hours will vary by location on New Year’s Day.