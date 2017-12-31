‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Speaks Out After Family’s New Home Is Robbed

Kyle Richards got some bad news while on vacation in Aspen with her family. The brand new $8.2 million Encino, California, home of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been robbed, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that the burglary took place on the 1700 block of Rancho Street in Encino, California, with TMZ reporting that over $1 million in jewelry was stolen from Richards’ residence, including a watch that was given to Mauricio by his late grandfather. Items stolen from Kyle included her gold wedding band with the inscription, “Mauricio forever,” and a pair of $100,000 earrings Mauricio gave her for their 20th anniversary last year. Some of the items stolen once belonged to Kyle’s late mother, Kathleen.

But while the robbers made off with the Richards family jewels, Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, is not letting it ruin his family’s holiday vacation. Mauricio took to Instagram to post his reaction to the robbery and to toast his family’s wonderful year. A grateful Mauricio posted a slideshow of pictures of his family, including shots on a boat and other vacation sites, and he added a heartfelt caption.

“2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family,” Umansky wrote.

“They can steal your belongings but they can’t steal your memories or your love.”

In addition to Mauricio’s post, Kyle’s daughter Sophia took to social media to note that nothing is more important than family. Two days after the robbery, Sophia Umansky posted an Instagram photo of herself snuggling with her parents with the caption, “All that matters.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s home was robbed as the couple was undergoing renovations on their lavish Encino property, which was once the home of singer Smokey Robinson. Kyle previously told ET she was blown away by the 11,000 square foot mansion, known as “The Smokey Robinson Estate” and that she fell in love with it at first sight. Kyle said the home is unlike anything you would normally see in Los Angeles. Kyle Richards and her clan moved into the home in October.

While there is some speculation that the robbery was an inside job, Kyle Richards’ social media posts showed that the family was out of town at the time of the heist, making the high-profile property an easy target for thieves.

In recent days, Kyle Richards has posted several vacations to Instagram, including a group shot in which she said she was happy to be spending time in Aspen with her loved ones. Kyle posted a photo of herself with Mauricio and daughters Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, as well as longtime pal Faye Resnick and some other friends.

Kyle Richards has had some bad luck with her houses in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Kyle shared the news that her childhood home was destroyed in the California wildfires that have been raging in the Los Angeles area. Kyle Richards revealed that her family lived in the home from the time she was a toddler in the early 1970s until she was 18-years-old.

I’m so sad to hear that my childhood home that I grew up in and my parents built , burned down. I lived there from 2 or 3 years old until I was 18. So many memories ???? #belairfire #skirballfire — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) December 11, 2017

You can see Kyle Richards and her family on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.