Many fans are now thrilled with the up and coming release of the Red Dead Redemption 2 game even after several delays. The imminent RDR2 is going to be the next title that Rockstar Games would launch after Grand Theft Auto 5. Recent reports suggest that the game is likely to arrive early next year, but the American video game publisher is keeping details under wraps until now.

Tech Radar reported that Red Dead Redemption 2 would still be set at the Wild West, just like its predecessor. Based on the game’s first trailer, the news outlet suggested that RDR2 would be open world. In other words, players could possibly be able to roam around the virtual world freely.

The publication added that there would be a new protagonist in the forthcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 game. Instead of John Marston, players would be able to combat Dutch van der Linde and his gang by using a new character named Arthur Morgan. A certain Bill Williamson was also featured on the second teaser. Additionally, it was claimed that RDR2 would have single and multiplayer modes.

The tech news website also suggested that Red Dead Redemption 2 would offer more adventures. In fact, numerous fans have noticed that there were more animals featured on the game’s second official trailer. In addition, there are speculations stating that the steed might be able to help the players with their inventories in RDR2.

Rumors have it that the Red Dead Redemption 2 is more of a prequel than a sequel to the first game since several things allegedly took place earlier in time. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or deny these speculations. Hence, avid followers of the much-anticipated game should take these unconfirmed reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Red Dead Redemption 2 might be delayed again. Rumors are rife that the much-awaited game could possibly arrive beyond the expected date after Coolshop replaced the release date from June 8, 2018, to just 2018. NME shares that the Danish game retailer was able to predict the Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date correctly.

Is it June yet??? Let's hope this leak is real!!! ????????????https://t.co/RVIiczSYJI — Michael Palermo (@Palermo180) December 31, 2017

Rockstar Games has yet to comment on these reports. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 game!